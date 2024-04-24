Kloffenstein Dominates to Complete Start in Memphis Loss

April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 5-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein closed out strong after allowing four runs with one out in the first inning. After a two-run double in the first, Kloffenstein faced the minimum against the next 20 batters to finish 7.0 strong innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out a Triple-A career-high tying seven batters.

The lone Redbirds runs game with a three-hit rally in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Luken Baker singled home the first Memphis run, his 17th RBI of the season. Baker finished the day 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Right-fielder Matt Koperniak later drove home a run with a sacrifice fly.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday, April 25 with first pitch for 6:05 p.m. CDT.

