Early Lead Slips Away for 'Pigs as Knights Take Second Straight

April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-11) saw a three-run lead slip away for a second straight night as the Charlotte Knights (10-12) rallied back once more for a 5-3 win on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs got to work straight away in the first. Jordan Luplow walked with one away and then raced home on a Darick Hall double. David Dahl then plated hall with a base hit to make it 2-0.

Matt Kroon threw out a Charlotte runner attempting to tag up and score to end the top of the second and the 'Pigs carried that momentum into the bottom of the frame. With runners at first and third, Simon Muzziotti legged out a fielder's choice to drive in a run, making it 3-0.

Charlotte tied the game with three runs in the third. Tommy Pham plated the first run with an RBI single and then Zach DeLoach tied the game with a two-run single. DeLoach was thrown out at the plate on a relay to end the inning, keeping the game tied at 3-3.

Colson Montgomery broke that tie with a solo homer to open the fifth, his third of the year. The Knights added an insurance run in the eighth when Adam Hackenberg scored on a wild pitch.

The 'Pigs couldn't muster any offense against the Knights bullpen, with Lane Ramsey (S, 1) firing a clean ninth for the save.

Jake Woodford (1-1) earned the win for the Knights, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five over five innings.

Max Castillo (0-1) took the loss for the IronPigs, conceding four runs over five innings on six hits and four walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Thursday, April 25, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs line up Mick Abel (1-0, 6.94) to start while Charlotte has not yet announced a starter.

