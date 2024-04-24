Martinez Collects Two Hits, Hamel Stars on Mound as Syracuse One-Hits Columbus, 4-0
April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets received star turns from their cameoing Big Leaguer and one of their top pitching prospects as the Mets cruised to a 4-0 win over the Columbus Clippers on a chilly Wednesday night in the Salt City. The Mets have now nabbed the first two games of the weeklong, six-game series against visiting Columbus.
In the bottom of the first, Syracuse (12-9) got right to it via a powerful swing from a six-time MLB All-Star. J.D. Martinez, in the second and likely final game of his optional assignment, drove in a run for the second straight night. With Luisangel Acuña on first base and one out, Martinez smacked a double over the left fielder's head and off the base of the outfield wall, scoring the speedy Acuña easily and giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Martinez was in the thick of the action yet again. Acuña led off the inning with a bunt single, followed by a Rylan Bannon single that put runners on second and first with nobody out. Martinez then came to plate and smoked a groundball up the middle at 109 miles per hour off the bat - it glanced off the infielder's glove and rolled softly into center field, allowing Acuña to score easily and make it a 2-0 game. A Mark Vientos single immediately followed to drive in Bannon and make it 3-0. Later in the inning, a Luke Ritter flyout advanced Martinez to third before Martinez then scored on an RBI groundout from Trayce Thompson for a 4-0 Syracuse advantage.
That would cap off the Mets' scoring at four runs for the evening, and that would be plenty. Their pitching staff was utterly remarkable, started off brilliantly by Dom Hamel. The right-hander tossed five and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit (an infield single) and two walks. One night after Christian Scott struck out eight batters, his fellow top pitching prospect, Hamel, equaled the feat. Five of Hamel's eight strikeouts were swinging, and the final 12 batters he faced did not get a hit.
From there, the Syracuse Mets bullpen took over and continued to nullify the Columbus (8-14) batters. Tyler Jay, Danny Young, and Cole Sulser tossed the final three and two-thirds innings in perfect fashion without any hits, walks, or runs allowed while striking out three batters in the processThe final 25 batters of the game for the Clippers came to the plate in Wednesday night's game without getting a hit.
Syracuse is home all week against the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, the Columbus Clippers. Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night with left-hander Joey Lucchesi scheduled to start for the Mets.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' J.D. Martinez at bat
(Herm Card)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 24, 2024
- Early Lead Slips Away for 'Pigs as Knights Take Second Straight - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red-Hot Knights Beat the 'Pigs 5-3 Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Drop Series Opener to Iowa Cubs - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Takes Game One Over Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Even Series with 6-1 Win Over Durham - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Stop Bulls, 6-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Martinez Collects Two Hits, Hamel Stars on Mound as Syracuse One-Hits Columbus, 4-0 - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Score Four Unanswered to Topple Tides 4-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Swept by Toledo in Series Opening Doubleheader - Worcester Red Sox
- Four-Run First Pushes Jacksonville Past Memphis 5-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Skenes' Seven Strikeouts, Indians Four-Run Second Highlight Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Indy Evens Series as Chasers Fall 7-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Kloffenstein Dominates to Complete Start in Memphis Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- April 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - April 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox-Mud Hens Postponed Tuesday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- The WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, Presented by Bank of America, Commemorates Second Anniversary Helping Homeless in Downtown Worcester - Worcester Red Sox
- A Week to Remember - Charlotte Knights
- Higgins' Homer the Difference in 2-1 Bats Win - Louisville Bats
- Nashville Bats Go Quiet in Loss to Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings to Host Nike Baseball Camp at Innovative Field - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 24 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians to Host Mental Health Awareness Night on May 3 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Martinez Collects Two Hits, Hamel Stars on Mound as Syracuse One-Hits Columbus, 4-0
- Christian Scott Stars Again As Mets Snag Tuesday Night Win Over Columbus, 6-3
- Six-Time All-Star J.D. Martinez Scheduled to Play for Syracuse Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, April 23rd to Sunday, April 28th
- Sunday's Syracuse Game at Charlotte Cancelled Because of Rain