Indians to Host Mental Health Awareness Night on May 3

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the organization will host Mental Health Awareness Night in partnership with Kicking The Stigma on Friday, May 3, at Victory Field. All mental health professionals will receive $4 off tickets to the May 3 game by entering the code KICK before selecting their seats.

On top of discounted tickets, Kicking The Stigma in-park activations include a ceremonial first pitch, kicking inflatable in the Center Field Plaza, postgame/pre-fireworks Spark for Change ceremony and more.

"Kicking The Stigma has brought greater awareness about the importance of mental health to our community," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field will provide an opportunity for the Indians and Kicking The Stigma together to continue conversations and end the stigma associated with mental health disorders."

Kicking The Stigma was launched by the Indianapolis Colts and the Jim Irsay family in 2020 and has since raised more than $30 million to expand treatment and research and raise awareness about mental health in Indiana and beyond.

"We are proud to partner with the Indianapolis Indians to host this Mental Health Awareness Night and continue to shed light on such an important topic," said Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts. "Through Kicking The Stigma, we have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that comes from talking about mental health. Our goal this year is to start new conversations around this issue and normalize mental health as a regular part of our health and wellness discussions."

Single-game tickets are available for Mental Health Awareness Night and the rest of the 2024 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

