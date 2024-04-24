Skenes' Seven Strikeouts, Indians Four-Run Second Highlight Victory

PAPILLION, Neb. - Paul Skenes, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect, tossed a career high 4.1 innings and Nick Gonzales raised his batting average to .402 on the year as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park on Wednesday afternoon, 7-4.

The Indians (12-11) combined to score five runs in the first two innings, enough to stave off a late comeback effort by the Storm Chasers. They jumped on the board in the first inning courtesy of a Malcom Nuñez RBI single to score Ji Hwan Bae following a leadoff walk. The Indians then piled on with four runs in the second, with a two-run double off the bat of Liover Peguero highlighting the frame.

Omaha (13-10) got one run back in the bottom of the second inning when Nate Eaton drove in CJ Alexander after a one-out triple. The run was Skenes' first and only earned run surrendered in 17.0 innings this season.

In the fourth, Nuñez collected his second RBI of the game with an RBI single to plate Peguero. The Storm Chasers matched the run on a fielders' choice and subsequent throwing error by Skenes.

With Indianapolis still leading by four runs in the sixth inning, Gonzales continued a hot start to the season with his second home run of 2024. He led the offense with three hits and extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Omaha cut into Indy's lead in the eighth via back-to-back singles by Eaton and Brian O'Keefe, but the comeback effort was stymied as Brent Honeywell ended the frame on a strikeout.

Skenes exited the game in the fifth inning after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts. In relief, Indianapolis relied on Brady Feigl (W, 3-1), Honeywell and Geronimo Franzua (S, 4) to limit Omaha's offense.

Zach Davies (L, 0-1) made his first start of the year for Omaha and gave up five runs (four earned) in 3.0 innings.

The Indians and Storm Chasers will continue the six-game series on Thursday at 7:35 PM ET. Taking the hill for Omaha is RHP Luis Cessa (0-2, 8.31) while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

