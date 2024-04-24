SWB Game Notes - April 24

April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-8) @ Durham Bulls (9-13)

Game 22 | Road Game 11 | Wednesday, April 24, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (2-0, 5.28) vs LHP Jacob Lopez (2-1, 7.59)

TOP TEAM: Even with a loss on Tuesday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have remained in first place in the International League. The team is tied with Iowa and hold a half a game lead over Buffalo.

STRIKEOUT CITY- The RailRiders pitching staff combined for 15 total strikeouts, tied for the most they have recorded in a contest this season. The starter Yoendrys Gómez notched a season-high six, while relievers Phil Bickford and Oddanier Mosqueda each had four. Yerry De Los Santos had one of his own. The last time the staff had 15 strikeouts was back on April 4 versus Syracuse.

WALK OFF WOES- SWB was walked-off for the first time this season yesterday afternoon. The team has had seven one run games that they won four of. The RailRiders have not walked off an opponent yet this summer.

ROAD WARRIORS- Despite a loss yesterday, the RailRiders still shine playing on the road. The team is 8-2 outside of PNC Field as they embark on this two-week trip.

MOSQUEDA MOVIN' - Oddanier Mosqueda has made ten appearances on the season, the most of any player in the Yankees affiliates. He has had scoreless outings seven of the ten times and has totaled 18 strikeouts in twelve and two thirds frames.

VIVAS VALUE- Jorbit Vivas began his season yesterday going 1-for-3 with a single to the first base side. Vivas was placed on the injured list on March 29 with a left orbital fracture, just one day before the season was set to begin. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Yankees from the Los Angeles Dodgers along with LHP Victor González in exchange for INF Trey Sweeney on December 11, 2023.

STARTING STRONG - The RailRiders starters hold a 3.76 earned run average in 79.0 innings. Yoendrys Gómez worked his longest outing of the season last night with three and a third frames on 60 pitches. Starters have taken on just 42% of the innings work compared to the bullpen, while slowly building up to endurance length.

CLOSING SPEED - SWB struggled out of the gate the season to seal the deal on ballgames going 0-for-5 int the saves category to start the summer. After that the team had eight straight games where they recorded the save to nab the victory. Yesterday was their first blown save after that hot streak. Yerry De Los Santos has three blown saves this season.

THE TORRENS TOUR - Luis Torrens has played in four different positions for the RailRiders this season including first, second, third, and his primary position of catcher. He launched his first homer yesterday for the team's only two runs of the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.