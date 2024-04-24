Stripers Score Four Unanswered to Topple Tides 4-3

April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-11) rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to edge the Norfolk Tides (9-14) 4-3 on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Stripers have won two straight road games for the second time this season.

Decisive Plays: Solo homers by Daniel Johnson and Kyle Stowers helped Norfolk take a 3-0 lead against AJ Smith-Shawver through five innings. Gwinnett's offense awoke against Bruce Zimmermann in the sixth as Alejo Lopez ripped n RBI single to center and scored on a game-tying RBI double by Sandy Leon. In the seventh facing Cionel Perez (L, 0-1), Phillip Evans doubled to right-center and scored on a single by Forrest Wall to give the Stripers the winning margin at 4-3.

Key Contributors: Following 5.0 innings of three-run baseball from Smith-Shawver, relievers Jackson Stephens (W, 1-2) and Ray Kerr (S, 3) teamed up for 4.0 scoreless, one-hit frames. Wall (2-for-5, RBI) and Leon (2-for-3, double, RBI) each had multiple hits and one RBI.

Noteworthy: Evans snapped an 0-for-29 slump with hits in each of his final two at-bats, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Seven-year MLB veteran Yuli Gurriel made his Gwinnett debut and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. The Stripers are now 5-3 in one-run games thanks to their seventh come-from-behind win this season.

Next Game (Thursday, April 25): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-1, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, opposite LHP Cade Povich (2-1, 0.83 ERA) for the Tides.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 30): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 11:05 a.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. Area schools will be in attendance for the matinee game on the second Education Day of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.