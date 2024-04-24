Stripers Score Four Unanswered to Topple Tides 4-3
April 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (11-11) rallied back from a 3-0 deficit to edge the Norfolk Tides (9-14) 4-3 on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Stripers have won two straight road games for the second time this season.
Decisive Plays: Solo homers by Daniel Johnson and Kyle Stowers helped Norfolk take a 3-0 lead against AJ Smith-Shawver through five innings. Gwinnett's offense awoke against Bruce Zimmermann in the sixth as Alejo Lopez ripped n RBI single to center and scored on a game-tying RBI double by Sandy Leon. In the seventh facing Cionel Perez (L, 0-1), Phillip Evans doubled to right-center and scored on a single by Forrest Wall to give the Stripers the winning margin at 4-3.
Key Contributors: Following 5.0 innings of three-run baseball from Smith-Shawver, relievers Jackson Stephens (W, 1-2) and Ray Kerr (S, 3) teamed up for 4.0 scoreless, one-hit frames. Wall (2-for-5, RBI) and Leon (2-for-3, double, RBI) each had multiple hits and one RBI.
Noteworthy: Evans snapped an 0-for-29 slump with hits in each of his final two at-bats, finishing 2-for-4 with a double. Seven-year MLB veteran Yuli Gurriel made his Gwinnett debut and went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks. The Stripers are now 5-3 in one-run games thanks to their seventh come-from-behind win this season.
Next Game (Thursday, April 25): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-1, 4.22 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Stripers, opposite LHP Cade Povich (2-1, 0.83 ERA) for the Tides.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 30): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 11:05 a.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. Area schools will be in attendance for the matinee game on the second Education Day of the season.
