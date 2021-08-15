WooSox Fall in Series Finale, 6-1 to Mets

WORCESTER, M.A. - For the fifth straight game, the Syracuse Mets (34-54) beat the Worcester Red Sox (46-42), this time a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Once again, a Syracuse home run sparked the offense and the starting pitching followed suit. On Sunday, David Thompson blasted a first-pitch, two-run home run over the left field wall in the fourth inning to put the road team up 2-0.

That was all Mets starter Jesus Reyes needed, as the right-hander delivered six scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing just one hit-a fifth-inning bloop single to left off the bat of Ryan Fitzgerald.

Syracuse extended its lead with three more in the eighth inning, starting with a walk and a double. With two on, David Thompson doubled off the wall in center to bring Wilfredo Tovar and Josh Reddick in, and after reliever Ryan Brasier departed, Chance Sisco doubled to right off Brandon Brennan to make it 5-0.

WooSox starter Connor Seabold allowed two runs in five innings with five strikeouts and took the loss. Kevin McCarthy followed with a scoreless inning before Brasier was charged with all three runs in the eighth.

After Brandon Brennan added a scoreless eighth, Yacksel Ríos made his Worcester debut in the ninth. Mason Williams led off with a single to left, and after a wild pitch, Tovar singled him home with a bleeder to right.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jack Lopez came to the plate and cracked the home team's second hit of the day, a solo shot over the left field wall. The long ball also marked Lopez' second homer of the week.

The WooSox return to action Tuesday with a pair of games against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park beginning at 4:35 (the first game live on NESN+, the second game on tape-delay on NESN+ later that night, and both games on The Pike 100.1 FM and the WooSox Radio Network). The first game Tuesday starts at 4:35 pm and is a suspended game from July 17 and 18 with the game still scoreless after five total innings of play. The regularly-scheduled game will follow approximately 30 minutes after and both games will be nine innings.

After the completion of a suspended game, Raynel Espinal (8-4, 4.31) is expected to take the mound for Worcester, while Yankees rehabber Corey Kluber gets the start for SWB.

