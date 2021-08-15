Albers' Shutout Hands Indy Series Loss
August 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Andrew Albers' eight-inning gem led the St. Paul Saints to a shutout of the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon, 8-0. It was the Indians first series loss against St. Paul in three meetings this season.
The Saints (48-41) jumped out to an early, insurmountable lead with five runs in the first inning. Only one of those runs was earned against Max Kranick (L, 1-3), who exited the game after recording the first two outs of the game.
Three consecutive singles to lead off the fourth inning and an RBI knock off the bat of Mark Contreras extended the Saints lead to 7-0. They scored one more on a home run by Jose Miranda in the ninth.
Albers (W, 6-4) allowed five hits over 8.0 scoreless innings of work. Chris Nunn entered to preserve the shutout in the ninth inning.
The Indians (43-46) travel to Toledo to take on the Mud Hens for six-games beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 PM ET. Neither team has named starters for the series opener.
