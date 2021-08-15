Lawrence, Smith Dominate Wings in 7-1 Win

Casey Lawrence dominated in his return to the Triple-A level Sunday, throwing six shutout innings to guide the Bisons to a 7-1 win over the Red Wings. Kevin Smith added four this and four RBI as the Herd wrapped their first week back at Sahlen Field with five wins and just one defeat.

Lawrence made his fourth start of the season with the Bisons and pitched spectacularly going six innings and surrendering no runs and just two hits while striking out seven. He pitched efficiently using no more than 16 pitches in any inning and retired two sides in 10 pitches or less.

"He went about his business," said Bisons' manager Casey Candaele. "He used his changeup really well and then a high fastball and spotted the ball really well today and it was an impressive start."

Six innings of length at the Triple-A level was a long time coming for Lawrence. Over the first two months of the season, Lawrence appeared largely in relief and worked a maximum of three innings. In late July Lawrence was assigned to the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats and made four starts of five innings or more to extend his length. Now back with the Bisons Lawrence's hard work and extension of his abilities paid off with his notable start Sunday.

"I had some things I was down in New Hampshire working on and it just blossomed," said Lawrence. "My last two starts when I was there [New Hampshire] everything started coming together and then today to just getting out there, staying aggressive and executing pitches."

Lawrence's run support came primarily from the bats of Smith and Tyler White. The duo hitting fourth and fifth in the lineup finished a combined seven for nine and drove in six runs.

With the bases loaded in the third, Smith fought it off a fastball up and inside on his hands and drove it to the opposite field for a two-run single. Josh Palacios, on with single, and Otto Lopez, on after a hit by pitch, scored.

White tracked behind Smith and extended his hit-streak to 13 games, lining a single into left field to score Cavan Biggio. White has yet to have a hitless game in August.

It was déjà vu in the eighth inning as Smith came up with the bases loaded and drove home a pair of runs with a double down the left-field line. White again followed dropping an RBI single into center field to extend Buffalo's lead to 7-1.

Smith finished the game 4-5 with a pair of singles, a pair of doubles and a stolen base to continue adding to his spectacular 2021 season. Smith is tied for third in Triple-A East in RBIs, 63, fourth in home runs, 19, and 10th in stolen bases with 16.

In addition, Smith became the first Bisons' player with 16 stolen bases and 16 home runs in the same season since Ben Francisco in 2006.

During the team's first series back at Sahlen Field the Herd dominated the Red Wings outscoring them 33-11 and extending their season series lead to 17-6.

The series victory also allowed Buffalo (54-33) to take control of the top spot in the Triple-A Northeast Division, hopping the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The series also brought the Herd within two games of the Durham Bulls for the best record in Triple-A East.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the team will travel to Syracuse for a six-game set against the Mets starting Tuesday. Buffalo will return home to Sahlen Field three more times for six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox, Syracuse Mets and Leigh Valley IronPigs.

