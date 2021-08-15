Pigs hold on for series win in Moosic

(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-46) were able to leave PNC Field on Sunday afternoon with a series win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (51-34) as they won 5-4. It's the first series win for Lehigh Valley in Moosic since 4/15/19 through 4/17/19.

Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over the RailRiders. Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI double that scored Nick Maton and Rafael Marchan scored on a wild pitch thrown by Deivi Garcia. The RailRiders answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Adonis Medina to take a 3-2 lead. Chris Gittens hit a three-run home run, his ninth of the season and his seventh against Lehigh Valley in 2021.

The IronPigs were able to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the second inning when Bonifacio hit an RBI single against Garcia that scored Marchan. The Pigs were able to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning against Adam Warren (3-3). Arquimedes Gamboa hit a go-ahead RBI single that scored T.J. Rivera and Nick Maton followed with an RBI single to score Gamboa.

Medina left the game after three innings pitched. Cristopher Sanchez (3-3) entered the game and pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief of Medina. He allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Greg Allen hit an RBI single that scored Max Burt and cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-4.

Mike Adams pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief prior to getting removed from the game for Jakob Hernandez. Hernandez recorded one out to earn his second save of the season.

The IronPigs continue their road trip as they will play in Rochester beginning on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

