Iowa Shuts out Omaha in Series-Clinching Victory
August 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (39-49) threw eight no-hit innings, shutting out the Omaha Storm Chasers (49-39) to win the series finale by a score of 10-0, Sunday at Werner Park.
In his fourth start with Iowa this season, Keegan Thompson threw 4.1 perfect innings, retiring all 13 batters he faced. Thompson struck out seven of the 13 batters he faced, throwing 41 of his 61 pitches for strikes.
Iowa opened the scoring in the top of the second when Taylor Gushue hit an RBI double and came around to score on an RBI single from Jared Young. They added three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to take a 10-0 lead over Omaha.
With plenty of run support from the offense, Dakota Mekkes relieved Thompson in the fifth inning. Kyle Isbel drew a walk, breaking up the perfect game, but Mekkes recorded two outs to get out of the inning without any damage.
Dillon Maples came in next, also walking one batter, but struck out the side to keep the no-hitter going an inning longer. The fourth and final pitcher for Iowa entered the game in the seventh inning, and Matt Swarmer delivered two hitless frames before allowing a leadoff double to Angelo Castellano in the ninth.
Despite the no-hitter being broken up in the ninth, Iowa won the series finale 10-0 and took the series over the Omaha Storm Chasers.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alfonso Rivas hit two bases-loaded RBI singles tonight, moving to 8-for-11 with 17 runs batted in with the bases loaded this season with the I-Cubs.
- Alfonso Rivas, Taylor Gushue and Jared Young combined to drive in eight of Iowa's 10 runs tonight. They also came through with seven of the team's 10 hits.
- Keegan Thompson, Dakota Mekkes, Dillon Maples and Matt Swarmer combined to throw eight no-hit innings, broken up by a double to lead off the ninth inning.
Iowa will get the day off tomorrow to travel to St. Paul, where they will play the end of a suspended game followed by a seven-inning game to start the series. First pitch for game one of Tuesday's double-header is scheduled for 5:30 pm at CHS Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
