August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (38-49) @ OMAHA STORM CHASERS (49-38)

Sunday - 5:05 PM - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (7-3, 3.34)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Leading the series 3-2, the I-Cubs have secured a series split regardless of tonight's outcome. They will send Keegan Thompson to the mound to try to secure the series victory over Omaha. Thompson is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three starts with Iowa this year and pitched in game one against the Storm Chasers on Tuesday. He spun four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two. Opposite of Thompson will be righty Jackson Kowar getting the nod for Omaha, a repeat of that game one win for Iowa. Kowar got touched-up by the I-Cubs in that game, making his shortest start of the season with Omaha. Iowa scored five runs on five hits in just 1.2 innings against Kansas City's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com.

HE'S A MACHINE: Alfonso Rivas is hitting .275 (42-for-153) in 46 games with Iowa this season, and has been one of the most clutch hitters for the team, always coming through in the big spot. In the month of August alone, Rivas is hitting .302 (13-for-43) with two doubles and nine RBI. He has also walked nine times compared to just seven strikeouts, owning an on-base percentage of .423. From June 25-July 27, the first baseman had a 26-game on-base streak in which he hit .304 (28-for-92) with 18 walks and four HBP. He added six doubles and four home runs over that stretch, with an on-base percentage of .439 and an OPS of .939.

THE SIDEARM IS WORKING: Scott Effross is 4-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 19 games this year with Iowa, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The righty had two appearances in a span of nine days in which he allowed 11 earned runs over 6.2 innings. Since then, he has been a key piece to Iowa's bullpen and a guy that manager Marty Pevey has counted on to come into a tough spot and shut the door. Effross hasn't allowed a run in his last four outings, striking out six and allowing opponents to hit just .111 over those six innings. Since June 19, when he got touched-up for five earned runs against St. Paul, he has thrown 22.0 innings, allowing just four earned runs on 10 hits, good for an ERA of 1.64. He has walked six and struck out 24 over that span, with opponents hitting just .141.

WHAT A BOOST: After being placed on the injured list back on July 23, Michael Hermosillo came back this series and has instantly provided a spark to the I-Cubs' offense. The outfielder is hitting .317 (45-for-142) on the year with Iowa, hitting 10 doubles, 10 home runs and driving in 29 RBI in his 41 games. In just this series alone, Hermosillo has played in three games and is hitting .375 (3-for-8) with all three of his hits being extra-base hits. He has one double and two home runs, with four RBI, four walks and three strikeouts. Despite his missed time on the injured list to start the season and most recently from July 23-August 10, he is tied for fourth on the team with 14 multi-hit games and tied for second with 10 home runs.

A RARE SIGHTING: Coming into last night's game, catcher Erick Castillo had thrown out 33% (4-of-12) of would-be base stealers. He had the best ratio on the active roster, with both Taylor Gushue and Caleb Knight throwing out just one batter. Last night, however, Omaha stole five bases as a team, setting a new season high of stolen bases allowed by the I-Cubs. Omaha broke their own record of four stolen bases as a team, accomplishing that back on May 22. Lucius Fox also set the record for most stolen bases by a single player against Iowa last night, taking three of the five bases on his own. The previous record was two, also last done by Omaha's Edward Olivares on June 26.

SHOWING SOME POWER: Levi Jordan spent 32 games this season with Double-A Tennessee after playing all 66 games in 2019 with Single-A South Bend. With the Smokies, he hit .267 (32-for-120) with five doubles, five home runs and 20 runs driven in. In just 11 games with Iowa since being promoted on August 3, the infielder is hitting .212 (7-for-33). Jordan has shown some pop in his bat, with 43% (3-of-7) of his hits being extra-base hits, including his first Triple-A home run last night. Down 6-1 in the ninth inning, Jordan got a hold of one and sent it over the fence for a solo shot. He has also added two doubles and driven in two, owning a slugging percentage of .364.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa will once again take the field today trying to take the series over the Storm Chasers after failing to do so last night. Omaha now holds a 12-run advantage in the season series over Iowa, out scoring the I-Cubs 129-117. With the loss last night, Iowa fell to 10-12 in the season series against the Storm Chasers, going 4-7 at Werner Park.

IT COULD BE A KEY: Iowa is 3-0 this series in games in which their offense combined for double-digit hits, and 0-2 in games they don't. They have combined for 35 hits in their three wins, totaling 11 hits twice and 13 once. In their two losses, they have totaled just 12 hits, five in one game and seven in another. Iowa has received two quality starts from their starting pitchers this series, and no starter has gone less than four innings. Backing up their pitching with some offense to try and match Omaha's explosive scoring could be the key to taking the series finale tonight.

SHORT HOPS: After losing last night's game, Iowa is now 18-17 on the year when they do not commit an error in the field...Iowa fell to 0-5 when allowing their opponent to score six runs with the 6-2 loss last night.

