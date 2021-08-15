Friedl Homers, Bullpen Fires Blanks to Defeat Sounds
August 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - TJ Friedl homered in the bottom of the third and Max Schrock threw out the potential tying run at home plate in the top of the ninth to help the Louisville Bats secure a 2-1 win over the Nashville Sounds Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Bats have now won a season-high four consecutive games and are 6-1 over the last seven contests since Aug. 8.
Nashville scored its lone tally via an unearned run in the second inning after an error at third base kept the frame alive.
Friedl erased the 1-0 deficit with a two-run blast one inning later to put the Bats on top 2-1. He now has 23 hits in 18 games against the Sounds this season.
Starter Reiver Sanmartin protected the lead with scoreless baseball through the remainder of his 5.0-inning start. He gave way to Nick Howard, R.J. Alaniz, Michael Feliz and Tejay Antone, who each tossed a scoreless inning in relief to slam the door on Nashville.
The Sounds did threaten, however, in the top of the ninth with back-to-back walks that put the tying run into scoring position with no outs in the inning. Antone ultimately induced a grounder to short, and after Jose Barrero forced the trailing runner at second base, Schrock cut down the Sounds lead runner trying to sneak his way home. Schrock's throw was on the money and catcher Chris Okey quickly applied the tag to eliminate the threat.
Louisville will now enjoy a day off before beginning the second six-game series of the homestand Tuesday at 6:30 at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Hunter Greene (3-5, 3.63) will get the ball against Atlanta Braves rehabber RHP Ian Anderson (0-0, 8.44).
