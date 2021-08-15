RailRiders Close Stand with Another Setback

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday at PNC Field. The loss concluded a 12-game homestand in which the RailRiders went 4-8.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against Deivi Garcia. Three batters into the game, Jorge Bonifacio scored Nick Maton with an RBI double, and a wild pitch brought Rafael Marchan home for the second tally.

The RailRiders wasted no time responding, with Chris Gittens slamming a three-run home run in the bottom of the first against Adonis Medina. The blast was the ninth of the season for Gittens in 26 games played, and his second in as many games.

In the top of the second, Bonifacio collected an RBI single to tie the score at 3-3. Garcia settled down after the second, at one point retiring 11 batters in a row over the remainder of his 5.1 innings. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out four.

Ron Marinaccio kept the IronPigs off the board in 1.2 innings of relief in back of Garcia, but they broke through in the top of the eighth with two runs off Adam Warren (3-3). Arquimedes Gamboa drove in a run with a triple and scored on a Maton single to give Lehigh Valley a 5-3 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened against reliever Cristopher Sanchez (4-4) throughout his 4.1 innings of work, stranding the bases loaded in the fifth and two on in the seventh, but could not score in either frame. They finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Greg Allen to cut the deficit to 5-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the RailRiders had runners on the corners with two outs, but Jakob Hernandez was able to close out the win for the IronPigs. In the game, the RailRiders stranded 13 runners on base, including six in the last three innings.

The RailRiders have a day off on Monday before beginning a new series with the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday with a quasi-doubleheader. The teams will resume a suspended game from July 17 in the top of the sixth inning with the score 0-0, play that game to its nine-inning conclusion and then play a regularly-scheduled nine-inning contest.

SWB returns home to PNC Field on August 31 to begin a series with the Buffalo Bisons. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

