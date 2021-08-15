Omaha Drops Series Finale to Iowa
August 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were held to one hit on Sunday at Werner Park, falling to the Iowa Cubs, 10-0. It was Omaha's second series loss at home this season. The Storm Chasers welcomed 5,754 fans to Werner Park, the second-largest crowd of the season.
Omaha (49-39) welcomed the four largest crowds at Werner Park this season each of the last four days, including a season-high 7,061 fans on Saturday.
Iowa (39-49) right-hander Keegan Thompson, right-hander Dakota Mekkes, right-hander Dillon Maples (Win, 2-0), and right-hander Matt Swarmer (Save, 1) combined to strike out 15, walk two, and allow only one hit.
The Storm Chasers were held hitless through eight innings, the longest no-hit bid against the team since July 2, when the St. Paul Saints no-hit Omaha for 5.1 innings. Second baseman Angelo Castellano broke up the no-hitter in the ninth, leading off the inning with a double to left field for the Chasers only hit of the game.
The I-Cubs plated two in the top of the second against right-hander Jackson Kowar (Loss, 7-4), who ultimately allowed five runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings while striking out six and tying a career-high with five walks. Iowa got its first runs on an RBI double by Taylor Gushue and an RBI single by Jared Young.
Iowa added three runs in the fifth, loading the bases with zero outs on a leadoff single and two walks. Alfonso Rivas drove in the first run with an RBI single, Gushue brought home the second run on a double-play groundout, and Young plated the third run of the inning on an RBI single.
Kowar's six strikeouts brought his total to 99 on the season, the most in Triple-A.
The I-Cubs completed their scoring with a five-run sixth inning, scoring five runs on three hits, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch. After right-hander Grant Gavin loaded the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch, Gavin issued a walk to Nick Martini to force in a run. After a pitching change, the I-Cubs strung together three consecutive RBI hits before a double play ended the inning.
Right-hander Kyle Zimmer made his third rehab appearance with Omaha, tossing 2.0 perfect innings with one strikeout. He threw 23 pitches, including 14 strikes.
The Storm Chasers begin a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
