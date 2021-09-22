WooSox Are "Going Gold" for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Set for Friday, September 24, 6:35 PM

WORCESTER, MA - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Worcester Red Sox will pay tribute by "going gold" for their final Friday night game at Polar Park this inaugural season, scheduled for September 24 at 6:35 PM. Gold ribbons will be painted on the field in foul territory, players will have the option of wearing gold wristbands, and more than 100 childhood cancer patients and their families will be invited to help form a human gold ribbon in the outfield during the WooSox' pregame ceremonies. At the end of one inning, tentatively set for the 3rd inning, the players from both teams will hold gold placards, as will fans, media, and broadcasters, each inscribed with the name of someone who has been in the battle.

The families who are participating come to the WooSox via Dana-Farber's Jimmy Fund Clinic, the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts & Rhode Island, the Tomorrow Fund, the UMass Memorial Health Cancer Center, and Why Me & Sherry's House. All are community partners of the WooSox and the WooSox Foundation.

In advance of the night, the WooSox will present a check for more than $50,000 on Wednesday, September 22 to UMass Memorial Medical Center, the exclusive health care provider of the WooSox. On Friday, the WooSox Foundation will present another $10,000 to the Jimmy Fund Clinic. WooSox fans raised those funds at Polar Park in advance of last month's Red Sox/ Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon on WEEI and NESN.

Worcester Red Sox Principal Owner and Chairman Larry Lucchino is the Chairman of the legendary Jimmy Fund. The Dana-Farber Institute has saved Lucchino's life three times.

"It is part of our Red Sox ethos to partner with the Jimmy Fund, part of our Worcester ethos to partner with UMass Memorial, and part of our Pawtucket heritage to partner with the Tomorrow Fund," Lucchino said. "We are also joining forces with local charities, such as Why Me? and Sherry's Place, with more to come in the future. All of Red Sox Nation should be aware of the long history we have of fighting this cruel, miserable disease. We should be aware of the strides we have taken, the heroic research going on right now, and the miles we have to go before we conquer cancer."

Fans will find the gold placards at their seat, and after writing the name of the person whom they want to remember or honor, they will rise as one at the end of the third inning. Fans with general admission tickets may pick up the placards and permanent markers at tables around the ballpark.

Following the game, the WooSox will present their final fireworks show of the season, gold-themed with inspiring music about perseverance, strength, and compassion from "Rocky," Rachel Platten, and others. The fireworks spectacular is presented by UniBank.

The WooSox invite fans to help make Polar Park a sea of gold on Childhood Cancer Awareness Night and donate to the WooSox Foundation as part of its ongoing commitment to fight childhood cancer. Fans may donate by visiting marked tables around the ballpark, scanning the QR code located on the back of their gold placard, or by visiting woosoxfoundation.org. Tickets for the game may be purchased online at polarpark.com, by phone at (508) 500-8888, or in person at the Polar Park Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street.

