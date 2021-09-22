Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-62) at Omaha Storm Chasers (66-54)

September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #120 / Road #60: Indianapolis Indians (57-62) at Omaha Storm Chasers (66-54)

PROBABLES: RHP Roansy Contreras (Triple-A Debut) vs. LHP Marcelo Martinez (4-7, 5.55)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians rebounded from a 3-0 series deficit and earned their fourth series split when doing so, capped off by a 10-3 win over St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. They racked up 13 hits - all singles - to score in five of their first six innings at the plate, overcoming a 3-2 deficit after 3.5 innings. Each of the first six innings featured at least one run by one of the teams, with Indy and St. Paul going back-and-forth before the Indians took the lead for good with a tiebreaking RBI single by Tucupita Marcano in the fourth. Marcano, Michael Chavis, Hunter Owen, Diego Castillo and Taylor Davis each recorded two base knocks in the contest. Chavis (3), Marcano (2) and Chris Sharpe (2) combined for seven of the team's nine RBI, and Castillo scored four times.

MAKING HIS MARK: Since Aug. 28, Tucupita Marcano is hitting .313 (20-for-64) with six multi-hit contests in 16 games. His tiebreaking RBI single in the fourth and run-scoring single in the fifth on Sunday marked the first time in an Indians uniform that he had two or more runs driven in. It was his first multi-RBI game since July 22 with El Paso vs. Albuquerque.

BLIGH ON BASE: Bligh Madris went 1-for-5 on Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 20 games since Aug. 27. During that time frame he notched a team-high 15-game hitting streak from Aug. 28-Sept. 15, the longest of his career. Since Aug. 27, Madris is hitting .324 (24-for-74) with a .393 on-base percentage and .879 OPS. It is the second longest on-base streak by an Indians player this season, trailing Anthony Alford's 25 games from June 1-July 20. During that stretch, Alford hit .415 (34-for-82) with a .538 on-base percentage and 1.258 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Triple-A Final Stretch begins for the Indians tonight as their 2021 campaign concludes with a pair of five-game sets at Omaha (Sept. 22-26) and vs. Nashville (Sept. 29-Oct. 3). The last time the Indians visited Werner Park (May 25-30), they entered the series with a one-game lead in the Triple-A East Midwest Division and were swept in the six-game set. RHP Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect, will make his Triple-A debut tonight against the Storm Chasers. Countering for Omaha is LHP Marcelo Martinez, who went 0-1 with six earned runs allowed in 6.2 innings between two starts at Indianapolis (July 13 and 18).

THROWING ACES: Pittsburgh's No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline), Roansy Contreras, was promoted from Altoona to Indianapolis on Monday and is set to make his first career Triple-A start tonight at Omaha. The 21-year-old right hander put together a stellar Double-A campaign despite spending almost two months on the IL with a right forearm injury, and finished the season there with a 3-2 record, 2.65 ERA (16er/54.1ip), 76 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP and .185 average against (37-for-200) in 12 starts.

BRING 'EM UP: The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Monday that eight players from Altoona, six of which are rated among their top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, have been promoted to Indianapolis for the final 10 games of the Triple-A season. Altoona was 10 games above .500 on July 29 but was plagued with injuries to top performers and finished the season 58-59. Five of the six prospects promoted are listed below, with Roansy Contreras starting tonight's game at Omaha.

INF Oneil Cruz, MiLB No. 53 / PIT No. 3 - Outside of a stint on the injured list from July 6-Aug. 19, the 6-foot-7 shortstop spent the season with Altoona and hit .292 (73-for-250) with 15 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 40 RBI, 18 stolen bases and an .882 OPS. His speed on the basepaths paid off for the Curve, and he ended the campaign tied for second among league leaders in triples and tied for ninth in stolen bases.

INF Mason Martin, PIT No. 17 - Martin continued a showing of power in his fourth season in Pittsburgh's farm system, ranking among Double-A Northeast leaders in RBI (2nd), 75), total bases (2nd, 199), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 53), home runs (T-4th, 22), doubles (T-4th, 29), hits (8th, 100) and runs scored (10th, 62).

OF Cal Mitchell, PIT No. 18 - The lefty paired an impressive campaign at the plate with stellar defense to earn his promotion. Mitchell hit .280 (107-for-382), good for eighth in the league. His total hits ranked fourth, and he also had the league's ninth-most RBI (61). He compiled a .984 fielding percentage (3 errors in 192 total chances) in 822.2 innings as a corner outfielder.

INF Rodolfo Castro, PIT No. 25 - Castro made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2021 and became the first player in MLB's modern era to have his first five big-league hits all be home runs. He split his season between Altoona (72 games) and Pittsburgh (31 games).

OF Canaan Smith-Njigba, PIT No. 27 - Now one of three members on Indy's roster to come over in the Jameson Taillon trade with the Yankees (Jan. 24, 2021), Smith-Njigba had the later half of his Double-A season cut short due to leg injuries. In 66 games with the Curve, he hit .274 (60-for-219) with an .805 OPS. The outfielder also compiled a .991 fielding percentage (1 error in 109 total chances) in 505.2 innings.

Triple-A East League Stories from September 22, 2021

