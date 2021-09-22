Knights Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, September 23 with game one starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.
Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2021 Charlotte Knights home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 22, 2021
- Knights Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-62) at Omaha Storm Chasers (66-54) - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Are "Going Gold" for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Set for Friday, September 24, 6:35 PM - Worcester Red Sox
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Trio Promoted to Charlotte Knights Today - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 22, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Swing for Your Swag Returns to 121 Financial Ballpark October 17 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 22, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taillon Commences MLB Rehab with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Announce Triple-A Final Stretch Charity Recipient - Norfolk Tides
- Wednesday's Homestand Opener Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Partner with Nashville RBI for Triple-A Final Stretch - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Announce Triple-A Final Stretch Charity Recipient - Norfolk Tides
- Coolray Providing $5 Field Box Seats for Final Five Stripers Games - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.