Knights Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, September 23 with game one starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2021 Charlotte Knights home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.

