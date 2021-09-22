Redbirds Lose Rain-Soaked Game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The Memphis Redbirds lost for the second straight night in Jacksonville, falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 on a rainy night. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the weather conditions.

Memphis (57-65) got a dream start to the ballgame when Brendan Donovan lined a leadoff home run over the right field wall in the top of the first inning. After that, it became a bit of a nightmare. Daniel Castano settled into an excellent outing for Jacksonville (71-51), allowing just two hits in six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. The lefthander has been in a groove recently. In his prior four starts before Wednesday night, Castano had an ERA of 3.44 in 26.2 innings with 21 strikeouts and only three walks.

The offense for the Jumbo Shrimp backed up Castano with some early run support, plating two runs apiece in the first and second inning to grab a 4-1 lead. Monte Harrison provided a two-run single in the first and Dustin Fowler chipped an RBI single in the second.

Jacksonville put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Brian Miller laced a two-run single into right field in the frame before the rains came and washed away the final few innings.

