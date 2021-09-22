Trio Promoted to Charlotte Knights Today

The Charlotte Knights announced the addition of three players to the active roster today ahead of tonight's opening game against the Norfolk Tides. The Knights will host the Tides at Truist Field with first pitch on tap for 7:04 p.m.

C Carlos Pérez was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. In 107 games this season with the Barons, Perez hit .264 (108-for-409) with 46 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 59 RBIs and one stolen base. Pérez, 25, was a non-roster invitee to Chicago White Sox spring training this year. The native of Valencia, VZ entered the season with a .277 batting average over six minor league seasons (307 games). He was originally signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 14, 2014.

RHP Johan Domínguez was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. Domínguez, 25, began the season with High-A Winston-Salem and posted a 3-6 record with a 4.80 ERA in 15 games (all starts) in 65.2 innings pitched. He was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on August 10 and went 2-2 with a 4.33 ERA in seven games (all starts) in 35.1 innings pitched. He was acquired by the White Sox from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade on July 31, 2018.

RHP Kaleb Roper was promoted to Charlotte today from High-A Winston-Salem. Originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 29th round of the June 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Roper posted a 1-9 record with a 7.61 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) with the Dash this season (62.2 IP/89 SO). The 25-year-old made his professional debut in 2019 and went 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA in 14 games (two starts) with Advanced Rookie Great Falls (34.0 IP/43 SO).

Additionally, INF Matt Reynolds was placed on Charlotte's Temporary Inactive List.

