Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, September 22nd 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (57-64) at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-51) Game 2 of 5

121 Financial Ballpark / Jacksonville, FL Game #122 of 130 Away Game #62 of 65

LHP Austin Warner (6-2, 3.26 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Castano (5-2, 4.62 ERA)

MiLB.TV/First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds kicked off the Triple-A "Final Stretch" with a 5-3 loss at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night. Early on, Memphis jumped out to a lead when Alec Burleson blasted a two-run home run in the second inning. Jacksonville surged in front and took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Redbirds got their last run via a sacrifice fly in the fourth from Evan Mendoza that drove in Conner Capel. Capel scored half of Memphis' four runs in the midst of a two-hit game. Brendan Donovan and Ali Sánchez also chipped in two-hit nights at the plate.

Memphis Starter: Austin Warner makes a spot start for the Redbirds in Jacksonville this evening. The lefthander has pitched mostly out of the bullpen this season, making 34 of his 38 appearances out of the bullpen. Warner has been absolutely dominant out of the Redbirds bullpen over the last three months. Since the beginning of July, Warner has posted a 1.58 ERA in 22 appearances and 34.2 innings. The Louisville native pitched three times last week against Louisville, allowing just one earned run in 3.0 innings with three strikeouts. Warner's last start came on September 2nd at Gwinnett, when he allowed two earned runs on three hits in 4.0 innings with five strikeouts. His longest outing of the year is 4.1 innings (done it twice).

Jacksonville Starter: Daniel Castano is scheduled to make his 13th start of the season for Jacksonville tonight. In his first 12 outings, the 27-year-old has posted an ERA of 4.62 in 64.1 IP (33 earned runs) with 45 strikeouts and 14 walks. Castano is pitching for the first time against Memphis this season. He was originally picked in the 19th round of the 2016 Draft by St. Louis out of Baylor, joining the Marlins organization as part of the Marcell Ozuna trade in mid-December of 2017. Castano made his MLB debut last season for Miami, finishing his rookie season with a 1-2 record and 3.03 ERA in 7 appearances (six starts). He's also made four starts with the Marlins this season, recording a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 IP with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.

Burly Bombs: Alec Burleson has been excellent week over his last seven games batting .346 (9-26) with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Burleson has launched homers in back-to-back games, including a two-run shot in the 2nd inning of Tuesday night's game.

Hey, Who Are You?: The Redbirds roster underwent a major makeover before this week's series. Six different players were called up from Double-A Springfield to finish up the season in Triple-A. Johan Quezada and Jake Walsh made their AAA debuts on Tuesday night, each tossing scoreless relief innings out of the bullpen.

Hitting the Final Stretch: This week's five-game series at Jacksonville begins the "Final Stretch" for Triple-A baseball this season. The Redbirds wrap up the final 10 games of the season with a visit from the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) next week from Wednesday through Sunday. Durham will win the 2021 Regular Season Championship with a 77-43 record through the originally scheduled championship season (Triple-A West's regular season wraps up tonight). Among the 30 clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.