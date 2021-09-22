Swing for Your Swag Returns to 121 Financial Ballpark October 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering fans the chance to win a Jumbo Shrimp swag pack or a 2022 season ticket by hitting from the batter's box at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 17.

For just $10, fans will receive a jumbo hot dog, and either a 12 oz. beer or small soda plus five swings from a pitching machine to try to hit a home run. Successful participants who hit a home run will receive a free 2022 season ticket. Those who hit the wall on the fly will receive five ticket vouchers for the 2022 regular season. Limit one prize per person.

All fans hitting must wear a batting helmet, and also must also bring a hat to wear under the helmet. Participants must use a Jumbo Shrimp issued bat to qualify for a prize.

Free parking is available in the grass lot located on Duval Street behind the video board. Attendees may enter near the Budweiser Tiki Terrace in the left-field corner of the ballpark. No outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase.

