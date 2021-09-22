Castano Delivers Complete Game to Lead Jacksonville to Victory in Rain-Shortened Contest
September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After giving up a leadoff home run to open the ballgame on Wednesday, Daniel Castano rebounded well, giving up just one hit the rest of way as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clipped the Memphis Redbirds, 7-1, in a rain-shortened contest.
Jacksonville (71-51, 2-0) has now won 13 of their last 18 contests, and has taken each of the first two from Memphis (57-65, 0-2) in the Final Stretch.
Following the first inning home run from Brendan Donovan, Jacksonville answered quickly in their half of the first inning. After Peyton Burdick and Isan Diaz reached on an error and a single, respectively, Monte Harrison lined a two-run single into right to put Jacksonville ahead, 2-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp added on in the second. Bryson Brigman doubled and Santiago Chavez singled to open the inning. Austin Warner (loss, 6-3) uncorked a wild pitch to plate a run and make it 3-1. Dustin Fowler then ripped a single through the right side to increase the advantage to 4-1.
Fowler also picked up an outfield assist, cutting down Juan Yepez at the plate in the fourth inning to keep the Redbirds off the scoreboard. Castano (win, 6-2) worked six innings, giving up one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out seven, which matched a season-high. Castano has now worked at least five innings in each of his last seven starts.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Jacksonville saw their first five men reach base, including a pinch-hit two-run single from Brian Miller and a run-scoring infield single from Fowler. The tarp was put on the field with one out, and the playing conditions did not allow the contest to be resumed.
The series will continue Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, when fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers.
It's also Military Appreciation Night and the Jumbo Shrimp will provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired military, Veterans and former military members and their dependents. A complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box.
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Facebook.com/espn690JAX and on MiLB.tv.
