RailRiders Suspended
September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their game with the Syracuse Mets suspended in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders led 4-2 with two outs in the frame when the game was suspended due to a lighting issue.
Syracuse took an early 2-0 lead over the RailRiders as they tallied runs in the first and second inning against MLB rehabber Jameson Taillon. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two and issuing no walks in his first appearance of his assignment while throwing 51 pitches, 36 for strikes.
The RailRiders struck for a run in the bottom of the second when Donny Sands singled and scored on a Greg Allen groundout against MLB rehabber Robert Gsellman. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Ryan LaMarre blasted a two-run home run off Jordan Yamamoto. Rob Brantly added an RBI double in the frame to extend the lead to 4-2.
Before the top of the fifth, four sets of lights went off on the third base and left field side of the field, leading to a 21-minute delay. When play resumed, Hayden Wesneski retired two batters on four pitches before the lights went off again and play was suspended.
The contest will be resumed on Thursday night and played to its full nine-inning conclusion, with a regularly-scheduled seven-inning game to follow. First pitch in the resumption will be at 5:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
68-49
