Taillon Commences MLB Rehab with RailRiders

September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Jameson Taillon will commence a Major League rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this evening. The RailRiders host the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 this evening at PNC Field and Syracuse is slated to have Noah Syndergaard making a rehab start as well.

Taillon, 29, was placed on the Yankees' 10-Day Injured List on September 9 with a right ankle tendon injury. In his first year with the Yankees, Taillon is 8-6 with a 4.41 earned run average over 27 starts, compiling 136 strikeouts over 138.2 innings pitched.

The right-hander was acquired from the Pittsburgh in January as part of a trade that sent pitchers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith to the Pirates. Taillon was the second overall pick in the 2010 First-Year Player Draft by Pittsburgh.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins Triple-A Baseball's Final Stretch this evening against Syracuse at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Mets through Sunday before concluding the season on the road at Rochester next week. Tickets for this week's games are available at swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.