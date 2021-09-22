Final Stretch Gets off on Wrong Foot as Saints Lose 4-1
September 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Major League Baseball has dubbed the final 10 games at Triple-A as the "Final Stretch," a sprint to the finish with the team that has the best record after those 10 games winning a prize. The St. Paul Saints struggled offensively, and a three-run homer by the Chicago Cubs number one prospect, Brennen Davis, proved to be the difference in a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field on Wednesday night in front of 4,524.
The I-Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Ian Miller led off with a walk and moved to third on a single by Brennan Davis. A wild pitch by Derek Law scored Miller.
In the second, the I-Cubs tacked on three more. Andrew Romine led off with a single to right-center and Erick Castillo walked. With one out Davis smashed a three-run homer to left, his fourth in seven Triple-A games, putting the I-Cubs up 4-0.
The Saints got a run back in the sixth. Tomás Telis drew a one out walk and Gilberto Celestino walked with two outs. Ben Rortvedt came through with an RBI single cutting the deficit to 4-1.
The Saints got stellar relief pitching from Edgar Garcia, who tied a career high with 4.0 innings out of relief, while not allowing a run on one hit and walking one while striking out three.
Ian Gibaut worked a perfect seventh while striking out all three hitters and Chris Nunn went 2.0 scoreless giving up one hit while striking out two.
On the offensive side, Jose Miranda continued his stellar season going 3-5.
The same two teams meet in game two of the five-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at CHS Field. The Saints send LHO Bryan Sammons (1-3, 6.50) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Matt Swarmer (3-7, 4.91). The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 22, 2021
- Davis Catapults Iowa to Game One Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Final Stretch Gets off on Wrong Foot as Saints Lose 4-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Lose Rain-Soaked Game in Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Castano Delivers Complete Game to Lead Jacksonville to Victory in Rain-Shortened Contest - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Noah Syndergaard Pitches Perfect Inning in Rehab Start - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Take 'Final Stretch' Opener over Herd, 3-0 - Buffalo Bisons
- Final Stretch begins with rain-shortened win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-62) at Omaha Storm Chasers (66-54) - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Are "Going Gold" for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night, Set for Friday, September 24, 6:35 PM - Worcester Red Sox
- September 22 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Trio Promoted to Charlotte Knights Today - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 22, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Swing for Your Swag Returns to 121 Financial Ballpark October 17 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 22, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taillon Commences MLB Rehab with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Announce Triple-A Final Stretch Charity Recipient - Norfolk Tides
- Wednesday's Homestand Opener Postponed - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Partner with Nashville RBI for Triple-A Final Stretch - Nashville Sounds
- Tides Announce Triple-A Final Stretch Charity Recipient - Norfolk Tides
- Coolray Providing $5 Field Box Seats for Final Five Stripers Games - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Final Stretch Gets off on Wrong Foot as Saints Lose 4-1
- Major League Baseball Donating $50 Per Homer to Saints Community Partner, ACES4KIDS, During Final 10 Games
- Saints Take Pride in Final Homestand of 2021 from September 22-26
- Two out Trouble: Saints Fall to Indianapolis 10-3
- Saints Put in the Work, But Lose 9-5