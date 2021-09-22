Final Stretch Gets off on Wrong Foot as Saints Lose 4-1

ST. PAUL, MN - Major League Baseball has dubbed the final 10 games at Triple-A as the "Final Stretch," a sprint to the finish with the team that has the best record after those 10 games winning a prize. The St. Paul Saints struggled offensively, and a three-run homer by the Chicago Cubs number one prospect, Brennen Davis, proved to be the difference in a 4-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs at CHS Field on Wednesday night in front of 4,524.

The I-Cubs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. Ian Miller led off with a walk and moved to third on a single by Brennan Davis. A wild pitch by Derek Law scored Miller.

In the second, the I-Cubs tacked on three more. Andrew Romine led off with a single to right-center and Erick Castillo walked. With one out Davis smashed a three-run homer to left, his fourth in seven Triple-A games, putting the I-Cubs up 4-0.

The Saints got a run back in the sixth. Tomás Telis drew a one out walk and Gilberto Celestino walked with two outs. Ben Rortvedt came through with an RBI single cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Saints got stellar relief pitching from Edgar Garcia, who tied a career high with 4.0 innings out of relief, while not allowing a run on one hit and walking one while striking out three.

Ian Gibaut worked a perfect seventh while striking out all three hitters and Chris Nunn went 2.0 scoreless giving up one hit while striking out two.

On the offensive side, Jose Miranda continued his stellar season going 3-5.

The same two teams meet in game two of the five-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at CHS Field. The Saints send LHO Bryan Sammons (1-3, 6.50) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Matt Swarmer (3-7, 4.91). The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and MiLB.TV, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

