Durham Bulls Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

DURHAM - Wednesday evening's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Gwinnett Stripers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening beginning at 5:35pm. Gates will open at 5:00pm. Both games will be seven innings in length. Tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled game are good for both games.

Thursday's night's scheduled Bark in the Park and Afforda-BULL Eats promotions will be in effect for both games.

Tickets for Wednesday's scheduled contest can be exchanged for any of the remaining four 2021 Bulls home dates through Sunday, September 26, based on availability. Exchanges must be made in-person at the Mako Medical Box Office or by calling 919.956.BULL during open hours.

Starting pitchers for tomorrow's doubleheader have not yet been determined.

