Woodpeckers Escape Potomac with Series Split

A lengthy and offense-laden contest fell in Fayetteville's favor on Monday night, as the Woodpeckers were able to fend off the Potomac Nationals at Pfitzner Stadium. Fayetteville plated five runs in the third inning, sat through an hour-long rain delay, and surrendered four runs to Potomac in the exact same frame. Each side managed an extra run over the remaining six innings, as Fayetteville was able to hold on for the 7-5 win.

With rain already in the forecast at first pitch, each side was quick to work. Fayetteville was the first team to strike, when Jeremy Pena laced a solo home run off the videoboard in left field to take the 1-0 lead only two batters into the game. As Potomac lefty Tim Cate (L, 2-3) made his second consecutive start against Fayetteville, the Woodpeckers were able to solve the puzzle this time around. Fayetteville exploded for five runs on six hits, including RBI from Pena, Jake Adams, Enmanuel Valdez, and a pair from Jacob Meyers.

Austin Hansen logged a pair of scoreless innings to start for Fayetteville, but with the extended third inning, the two sides were forced to head to a delay as the forecasted rain began to fall. After an hour of rest, Fayetteville had to dip into their bullpen for the remaining seven innings. Leovanny Rodriguez took over for the third inning, but never looked strong as he tried to maintain the six-run lead. Rodriguez allowed a single and double before suddenly walking three consecutive batters, the latter two driving in runs. Rodriguez allowed a two-RBI single before finally escaping the inning, having seen the six-run lead evaporated to only two runs. Rodriguez walked another batter in the fourth inning before being lifted.

Devin Conn replaced Rodriguez, and the right-hander did allow Potomac to inch closer in the fifth inning. Conn (W,1-0) who took the mound for his Woodpeckers debut on Monday, allowed a leadoff triple in the frame, making it simple for Potomac to bring in a run on a single.

The Fayetteville offense slipped against the Potomac bullpen following the rain delay, failing to record a baserunner for seven batters out of the break. Fayetteville finally broke through for insurance against Jorge Pantoja in the sixth inning. After a pair of one-out singles, Fayetteville drew a walk to load the bases, and Jeremy Pena flew out to right field to bring home the seventh run for Fayetteville, while pushing the lead back to two runs.

The final relievers for both sides were clean enough to end the long night. Jhonathan German faced only one over the minimum over three strong frames while trying to buy time for the Potomac offense. Cesar Rosado (S, 4) never surrendered a hit over 2 2/3 innings to log the save, striking out four along the way.

Splitting the four-game tilt with Potomac, the Nationals still earn the season series ten-games-to-six. As Fayetteville still stands within striking distance of a potential playoff spot, they head back to Segra Stadium to start a six-game homestand. Fayetteville will welcome the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, with the first pitch of the series scheduled for 7:00PM.

