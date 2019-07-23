Woodies, Mudcats Postponed, Tuesday
July 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and the Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to severe weather in the area. It will be made up Thursday as part of a double-header.
Wednesday's 11 a.m. contest will be played as scheduled. It's camp day at Grainger Stadium, presented by Lenoir Community College.
Thursday, gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and the double header will begin at 5 p.m., with the second game taking place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be played as seven-inning contests. Tickets to Tuesday's game can be exchanged for general admission tickets to any other regular season contest this season.
Tomorrow, left-hander Sal Mendez (5-0, 2.17) will make the start for the Wood Ducks, opposed by Mudcats lefty Aaron Ashby (2-4, 4.12). The broadcast will begin at 10:50 a.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.
