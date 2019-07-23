RHP Tyler Peyton activated from the 7-day Injured List

July 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Tyler Peyton has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

OF Jimmy Herron has been placed on the 7-day Injured List

Peyton, who was a Mid-Season All-Star for the Pelicans a year ago, is back with the Birds following a short stint in Double-A Tennessee. Before his promotion to Tennessee, he was 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 19 appearances with the Pelicans. In 2018, he went 2-2 with a 2.34 ERA in the first half to earn the All-Star nod. In May, he went 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA in nine outings and he went 1-1 with a 0.51 ERA in eight appearances in July. The Ottumwa, Iowa native was a 29th-round selection out of the University of Iowa in 2016 where he was a two-way star for the Hawkeyes. In addition to his pitching talents, he hit over .330 in all three of his seasons there as a first baseman.

Peyton will wear No. 38. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with six on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.