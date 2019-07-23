Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: July 23 at Frederick

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans begin a three-game set against the Frederick Keys (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) with the first game beginning at 7:00 p.m. This evening, LHP Jack Patterson (2-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Birds against while the Keys have yet to announce a starter. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS SPLIT PAIR OF GAME WITH RED SOX

After a lighting outage suspended the middle game of the three-game series with the Salem Red Sox on Sunday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans won the suspended game 6-1, then fell 5-1 in the series finale on Monday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans kept the 6-1 lead after the eighth inning, when the game picked up, with Chad Hockin throwing two scoreless innings to bring the Birds to victory. In the last game of the set, the Pelicans allowed a run in the first, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth on their way to a series loss. In the defeat, Tyler Payne collected a pair of hits, including a double.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

The Pelicans bullpen has helped them to a strong beginning to the second half of the season. On the year, the bullpen has a 3.82 ERA, but over their last 13 games (since July 9), the 'pen has a 1.82 ERA (8 ER over 39.2 IP) and has struck out 53 batters while only walking 11 in 39.2 innings. The Birds are 8-5 over those last 13 contests. Manny Rodriguez has been especially spectacular, owning a 0.59 ERA since May 22 (12 appearances, 15.2 IP) and he has recorded his last 12 outs via strikeout. The Pelicans bullpen has only allowed one earned run in its last 11.2 innings.

NEVER SKIP ARM DAY

The Pelicans have dominated on the mound over their last 20 games, allowing just 48 earned runs over 166.2 innings (2.59 ERA). That ERA ranks first in the Carolina League over the last 20 contests. Paul Richan, Ryan Kellogg, Erich Uelmen, Erick Leal, Jack Patterson, Javier Assad, Jeffrey Passantino and Alexander Vargas were strong in their starts, allowing just 31 earned runs collectively over 115.0 combined frames (2.43 ERA), striking out 100. Today's starter, Patterson, has not allowed a run over his three starts with the Pelicans, spanning 14.1 innings.

LET'S CHECK IN ON THAT IMPROVEMENT

After a tough first half in which the Pelicans finished a franchise-worst 21-46, the Pelicans have turned things around in the second half of the season. In the first half offensively, the Pelicans were ninth out of 10 teams in the Carolina League in batting average (.220), runs per game (3.6), and OPS (.635) while placing eighth in home runs (33). In the second half, the Birds are seventh in average (.241), fifth in both runs per game (4.1) and OPS (.693) and second in home runs (22). From the mound, in the first half, Myrtle Beach was eighth in ERA (4.49) and WHIP (1.42) while, in the second half, they are fifth in ERA (3.43) and tied for first in WHIP (1.18).

I CAN GRANT YOU THREE WISHES...

Grant Fennell became the first Pelican this season to collect multiple hits in four-straight games, doing so from July 17-21. In addition to that, he is riding a career-best five-game hitting streak, batting .500 (9-for-18)/.526/.667 with three doubles, two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored. Over that span, he has raised his average from .215 to .240 and his OPS from .622 to .671. The former undrafted free agent is hitting .309/.377/.832 after the All-Star Break and has crushed the ball away from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark to the tune of a .859 OPS as opposed to a .503 OPS at home. That home OPS includes going 5-for-11 on the most recent homestand.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 267 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 58 games, Sepulveda's .996 fielding percentage leads the league. He is one of two everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball to have committed just one error and he leads all Carolina League second basemen with 46 double plays turned. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

WOULD YOU PLEASE LEGGO MY BALEGO

Cam Balego has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans in the second half of the season. Since the break, he is hitting .297 with an .893 OPS in 30 games, but his most impressive stats have come over his last 12 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .353/.551/.559 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. The third baseman has walked 15 times and struck out just four times in those 12 contests. He only has two strikeouts over his last 11 games as well and has walked multiple times in four different games.

PELICAN POINTS

July has seen some big performances for the Pelicans. Grant Fennell, Miguel Amaya, Cam Balego and Wladimir Galindo are all hitting over .300 in the month, while the Pelicans .251 average is their highest of any month this season. On the hill, Paul Richan (1.69 ERA) and Erich Uelmen (1.66 ERA) both dominated in four July outings.

