Forrest Whitley to Make Rehab Start with Fayetteville

July 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce that right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley is now scheduled to make a rehab start at Segra Stadium on Wednesday, July 24th. Whitley, the Astros top overall prospect according to multiple publications, has been on a journey back to Triple-A Round Rock after being sidelined with right shoulder fatigue.

A former member of the Buies Creek Astros, Whitley made eight appearances with the Round Rock Express to start 2019 before going down with the injury, and he is anticipated to only appear in the one game with Fayetteville. Having had parts of his young professional career shortened due to injury and innings limits, Whitley has struck out 242 batters, while only allowing 75 walks over parts of four seasons going into his Wednesday start.

"This is obviously a very beautiful stadium; the locker rooms are set up great. I'm extremely excited to pitch here tomorrow." Said Whitley.

With a heavy-sinking fastball that can hover above the mid-90s, along with a 12-to-6 curveball and biting slider, all of which have been rated as some of the best in the minor leagues, Whitley will take the mound for Fayetteville and show off the arsenal against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Wednesday.

First pitch of the Wednesday contest is scheduled for 7:00PM, and fans are encouraged to get to the ballpark early when gates open at 6:00PM.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing Woodpeckers@Astros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.