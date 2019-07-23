Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed in Kinston
July 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
KINSTON, NC - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening with two seven-inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m. in Kinston. Wednesday's previously scheduled 11:00 a.m. game will be played as planned.
The postponement comes at the beginning of the three game series between the Mudcats and Wood Ducks and in the beginning of a six game road trip for Carolina. The trip will now feature Wednesday's morning game, Thursday's doubleheader and three games in Fayetteville, NC versus the Woodpeckers beginning on Friday, July 28.
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
