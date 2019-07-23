Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 23 at Salem)

Kicking off their last road trip in the month of July, the Dash start a three-game series on Tuesday at Salem. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

___________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (14-17, 52-43) at Salem Red Sox (20-11, 45-53)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-6, 5.46 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Thompson (2-7, 6.85 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #96 (Away Game #47)

DASH'S SERIES FINALE POSTPONED

Due to continued rain in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Down East on Monday at BB&T Ballpark was canceled. The game will not be made up as the two teams do not meet again in the second half. Before Monday's rainout, Winston-Salem had rattled off three consecutive wins. On Sunday, the Dash overcame multiple deficits to come away with a 7-6 victory over Down East in 11 innings at BB&T Ballpark. After overcoming a 4-1 hole to force extra innings, Winston-Salem fell behind Down East 6-4 in the 10th inning. But, Craig Dedelow belted a two-run homer onto the concourse in right field to tie the game at six. In the bottom of the 11th inning, JJ Muno hit a fly ball deep enough into left-center field to score Jameson Fisher and end the ballgame on a walk-off sacrifice fly.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

FIVE OUT OF 10 IN THE SECOND HALF

In the Dash's history (2009-present), Winston-Salem has had the best second-half record in the Southern Division five separate times. These years include 2009 (tied with Salem), 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018 (tied with Buies Creek).

DEDELOW EARNS CL POTW HONORS

Dedelow was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for July 15-21, the league office announced on Monday. Over six games played last week, Dedelow went 10-for-22 (.455) with three home runs, a double, a triple, seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Thanks to this recent stretch, Dedelow now leads the CL with seven triples and a .476 slugging percentage, while ranking second with 13 homers and third with an .812 OPS.

LOOKING TO PUT THE "K" IN KONNOR

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington will make his 12th start for Winston-Salem on Tuesday against Salem. Pilkington, who was named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April, is 1-5 with a 5.81 ERA in six second-half starts. However, his last first-half start was spectacular, as he carried a no-hit bid into the sixth against the Carolina Mudcats before having it broken up by a single from Ryan Aguilar. His no-hit bid (5.2IP) on June 15 was the longest for a Dash pitcher since Dane Dunning went 6.1 no-hit frames at Myrtle Beach on April 11, 2018, before giving up a hit. A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Pilkington has allowed one run or fewer in eight out of 17 starts this year between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem.

THE OFFENSE IS COMING AROUND

After scuffling to begin the second half, the offense is starting to come alive for Winston-Salem. After scoring 59 runs over a 20-game span, Winston-Salem has scored 25 runs over its last four games. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (2nd, .334) and slugging percentage (2nd, .387). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (71) and fifth in runs scored (428).

NO SEPARATION OUTSIDE OF FRIDAY

Outside of Friday's 9-3 win over Wilmington, the Dash has not played a contest where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those games:

One-run games: 5-8

Two-run games: 3-4

Three-run games: 4-3

Four-run games: 1-2

DASH DOTS

Tuesday marks the beginning of the last road trip the Dash will make to Salem...The Red Sox will round out the Dash's home slate in late August.

