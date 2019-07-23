Hillcats and Woodpeckers Postponed on Tuesday

July 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Fayetteville, N.C. - Today's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Wednesday, July 24. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tuesday marks the third consecutive day that the Hillcats have been washed out. After a rainout on Sunday against Frederick, Monday's twin bill against the Keys was canceled due to a power outage at City Stadium.

Wednesday marks Lynchburg's eighth double-header of the season, while it will be the team's sixth on the road. In twin bills this year, the Hillcats are 6-8.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 5:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Lynchburg returns home on Friday, July 26 for the start of a three-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, A-Adv. affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Homestand highlights include post-game fireworks on Friday and Saturday night, with post-game kids run the bases on Sunday. Friday's fireworks show is presented by 3rd Street Brewing, while Saturday's is brought to you by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.