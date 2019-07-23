Woodpeckers and Hillcats Postponed

Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Continued rain in the Fayetteville area has forced the postponement of the scheduled game between the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday.

The contest will be made up on Wednesday night, as the two squads will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. It will only be the second doubleheader at Segra Stadium in 2019. Forrest Whitley is scheduled to start for Fayetteville I the first game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00PM, and gates opening at 5:00PM

