Red Sox Shut out Dash in Tuesday's Series Opener

SALEM, Va. - Despite entering Tuesday with a three-game winning streak, the Dash were blanked by the Red Sox in a 7-0, series-opening loss at Haley Toyota Field.

Konnor Pilkington (2-7) tossed a perfect first inning for the Dash (14-18, 52-44), but the Red Sox (21-11, 46-53) broke the scoreless tie in the second. Edgar Corcino doubled with one out, and Charlie Madden followed with a run-scoring double to center to put Salem ahead 1-0. After a Jagger Rusconi fielder's choice forced out Corcino, Michael Osinski stroked a single to create a two-on, two-out situation.

The next batter, Nick Lovullo, lined a run-scoring single into left to make it a 2-0 contest. Pilkington recorded a perfect third and fourth inning, but Salem added a run in the fifth. Following an Osinski double and a Lovullo bunt single, Garrett Benge lofted a sacrifice fly to center to up the Red Sox lead to three.

Salem scored its final run against Pilkington in the seventh when Ryan Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. Pilkington finished the outing by going 6.2 innings, yielding eight hits and four runs while walking two and striking out three.

Corcino capped the scoring on Tuesday in the eighth inning. With two on and nobody out, he smashed a three-run homer to left against Bennett Sousa.

Dylan Thompson (3-7) earned the victory for the Red Sox by tossing six shutout innings and allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two. Despite the loss, Mitch Roman extended his hitting streak to nine games with a one-out single in the first inning.

The Dash continue their three-game set against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Winston-Salem sends right-hander Zach Lewis (5-5, 6.00 ERA) to the hill against Salem right-hander Thaddeus Ward (1-1, 1.93 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 10:50 a.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the Tunen Radio App.

Following a six-game road trip to Salem and Lynchburg, the Dash return to BB&T Ballpark for a six-game homestand from July 30-August 4 against the Lynchburg Hillcats and Carolina Mudcats.

The three-game set with Lynchburg begins with $2 tacos on Tuesday. Wednesday's contest will be the first-ever "Dash Duty Day". Meanwhile, the series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday as well a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics.

Following the three-game set with Lynchburg, the Dash host the Carolina Mudcats for three games to round out the homestand. Friday's series opener will be a Fireworks Friday. Saturday's contest will be the annual Energize the Ballpark Night, with a live concert following the game featuring Two-time Grammy-Award winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb.

The homestand finale on Sunday will be a Lowes Foods Family Sunday. Kids Run the Bases presented by New Balance Winston-Salem will follow each of the weekend's games. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

