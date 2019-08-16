Woodford Gives up One Hit in 6.0 Innings to Lead 8-2 Redbirds Win
August 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Jake Woodford surrendered only one hit in 6.0 shutout innings, and Harrison Bader had two doubles while Andrew Knizner hit a three-run home run in an 8-2 win for the Memphis Redbirds over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Woodford allowed a leadoff single in the top of the fifth inning, but he was promptly erased on a double play. The right-hander finished with seven strikeouts and four walks and earned his eighth win of the season.
Coupled with Daniel Ponce de Leon's start last night, Memphis (57-66) starting pitchers have allowed only three singles in 13.0 innings over the two games against Iowa (66-57) so far this series. Woodford and Ponce de Leon combined to strike out 16 Cubs.
With his two doubles, Bader has now hit in seven-straight games and has at least one knock in 11-of-14 games played in Memphis. Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson, and Jose Martinez also had two-hit games for the Redbirds.
Knizner turned a 2-0 Memphis lead into a 5-0 advantage with a three-run shot into the Memphis bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning, and every Redbirds position player starter had a hit by the midway point of the game.
After Woodford, Seth Elledge tossed 2.0 innings of relief and Jesus Cruz pitched the ninth.
The Redbirds have now won six of their last seven games.
Memphis and Iowa continue their series tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds remain home through Sunday, Aug. 25, which concludes their regular-season home schedule.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Saturday, August 17 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos
Sunday, August 18 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
Monday, August 19 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos, $4 Elotes (Mexican Street Corn), and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium
Wednesday, August 21 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, August 22 at 7:05: Grizzlies Night with jersey auction; Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID
Friday, August 23 at 7:05: Replica 2018 Triple-A National Championship Ring Giveaway presented by Terminix (first 2,000 fans); All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat crab legs buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Papa John's at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack
Saturday, August 24 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Yadier Molina T-Shirt Jersey Giveaway presented by AutoZone (first 1,500 fans); Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos
Sunday, August 25 at 2:05: Fan Appreciation Day presented by Hunter Fan Company (all fans receive a voucher good for a game in 2020); Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals adult road alternate jersey available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals; kids run the bases after the game
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
