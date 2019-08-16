Woodford Gives up One Hit in 6.0 Innings to Lead 8-2 Redbirds Win

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Jake Woodford surrendered only one hit in 6.0 shutout innings, and Harrison Bader had two doubles while Andrew Knizner hit a three-run home run in an 8-2 win for the Memphis Redbirds over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Woodford allowed a leadoff single in the top of the fifth inning, but he was promptly erased on a double play. The right-hander finished with seven strikeouts and four walks and earned his eighth win of the season.

Coupled with Daniel Ponce de Leon's start last night, Memphis (57-66) starting pitchers have allowed only three singles in 13.0 innings over the two games against Iowa (66-57) so far this series. Woodford and Ponce de Leon combined to strike out 16 Cubs.

With his two doubles, Bader has now hit in seven-straight games and has at least one knock in 11-of-14 games played in Memphis. Justin Williams, Dylan Carlson, and Jose Martinez also had two-hit games for the Redbirds.

Knizner turned a 2-0 Memphis lead into a 5-0 advantage with a three-run shot into the Memphis bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning, and every Redbirds position player starter had a hit by the midway point of the game.

After Woodford, Seth Elledge tossed 2.0 innings of relief and Jesus Cruz pitched the ninth.

The Redbirds have now won six of their last seven games.

Memphis and Iowa continue their series tomorrow night at 6:35. The Redbirds remain home through Sunday, Aug. 25, which concludes their regular-season home schedule.

