'Cakes Make It Four in a Row
August 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release
SAN ANTONIO - New Orleans scored three eighth inning runs to come from behind and defeat the San Antonio Missions 4-2 for the second consecutive game. The 'Cakes have won four in a row and handed San Antonio its eighth consecutive defeat.
The game was tied at one when the Missions grabbed the lead in the seventh. A lead-off walk came around to score on a Corey Spangenberg groundout.
In the eighth inning Peter O'Brien led the inning off with a single. Jesus Sanchez singled and when the runners advanced on a throw, the Missions third baseman committed a throwing error allowing both runners to score and New Orleans took a 3-2 lead. The 'Cakes added a fourth run in the inning on a Yadiel Rivera base hit to extend lead to 4-2.
Mike Kickham worked three and two third innings of relief for the win. Dylan Lee pitched the eighth and RJ Alvarez worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.
The 'Cakes improve to a season high thirteen games over .500 and have won seven consecutive road-games. New Orleans is 67-54 and 6 1/2 games back of Round Rock.
GAME NOTES- New Orleans is 36-25 in road games.
UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue their short road-trip on Saturday at 7pm against the Missions. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com
NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday, August 19th to play Omaha in a four-game series. The 'Cakes have eight home games remaining.
August 16, 2019
New Orleans 4
San Antonio 2
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2019
- Redbirds Cruise to Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Strong Pitching Not Enough as Missions Doubled up by Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Woodford Gives up One Hit in 6.0 Innings to Lead 8-2 Redbirds Win - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Cakes Make It Four in a Row - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Round Rock Steamrolls Oklahoma City 13-3 on Hall of Fame Night - Round Rock Express
- Sounds Rally for Win in Front of Sellout Crowd - Nashville Sounds
- Chihuahuas Unveil GECU Bark at the Park Jerseys - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Game Notes vs. Sacramento - Reno Aces
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (54-66) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (52-70) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (56-66) vs Iowa Cubs (66-56) - Memphis Redbirds
- Coming up Short Once Again - San Antonio Missions
- Aviators' Rally Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Albuquerque - Las Vegas Aviators
- Tacoma rains on Grizzlies' homer parade - Fresno Grizzlies
- Late Aces rally dooms River Cats in series opener - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes Open Road Trip in Win Column - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Brugman Drives Home Three Including Game-Winner as Tacoma Takes Homestand Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Westbrook's Clutch Gene Carries Aces to Victory - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Continue Dominance of Salt Lake - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Chihuahuas Take Game 1 - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers Kept in Station by Express - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Orleans Baby Cakes Stories
- 'Cakes Make It Four in a Row
- 'Cakes Win in Extras
- 'Cakes Scale Rainiers to Take Series
- Baby Cakes Roll Behind Six-Run Outburst
- Tacoma Deluges 'Cakes with Early Runs