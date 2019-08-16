'Cakes Make It Four in a Row

SAN ANTONIO - New Orleans scored three eighth inning runs to come from behind and defeat the San Antonio Missions 4-2 for the second consecutive game. The 'Cakes have won four in a row and handed San Antonio its eighth consecutive defeat.

The game was tied at one when the Missions grabbed the lead in the seventh. A lead-off walk came around to score on a Corey Spangenberg groundout.

In the eighth inning Peter O'Brien led the inning off with a single. Jesus Sanchez singled and when the runners advanced on a throw, the Missions third baseman committed a throwing error allowing both runners to score and New Orleans took a 3-2 lead. The 'Cakes added a fourth run in the inning on a Yadiel Rivera base hit to extend lead to 4-2.

Mike Kickham worked three and two third innings of relief for the win. Dylan Lee pitched the eighth and RJ Alvarez worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

The 'Cakes improve to a season high thirteen games over .500 and have won seven consecutive road-games. New Orleans is 67-54 and 6 1/2 games back of Round Rock.

GAME NOTES- New Orleans is 36-25 in road games.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue their short road-trip on Saturday at 7pm against the Missions. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Monday, August 19th to play Omaha in a four-game series. The 'Cakes have eight home games remaining.

