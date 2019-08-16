Express Throws Dodgers Off the Tracks

August 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Round Rock, Texas - The Round Rock Express hit five home runs, including three by Jack Mayfield, slugging their way past the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 13-3, Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Mayfield hit two-run homers in the first, seventh and eighth innings, becoming the third Oklahoma City opponent since July 27 to hit three homers in a game, as well as the second in the last three games.

Each team scored in the first inning. The Dodgers (57-65) took a 1-0 lead two batters into the game when Austin Barnes deposited a solo home run into the second deck in left field.

But three batters into the bottom of the first inning, the Express took the lead on Mayfield's first two-run shot of the night. Chas McCormick added a sacrifice fly later in the frame to make it 3-1.

Leading off the bottom of the second inning, Alex De Goti jumped on the first pitch and hit a home run, giving Round Rock a three-run lead.

The Express (74-48) homered for the third time in three innings when Taylor Jones hit a two-run shot off the roof of the second deck in left field, pushing Round Rock's lead to 6-1.

A RBI groundout by Cameron Perkins in the fourth inning pulled the Dodgers back within four runs.

The Express put the game away with a five-run bottom of the seventh inning, tallying five more hits, including the second homer of the night by Mayfield. Mayfield completed his trifecta in the eighth inning, giving Round Rock a 13-2 lead.

Perkins hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to finish the scoring. In his first game since July 4 due to injury, Perkins finished 1-for-4 and drove in two of the team's three runs.

For the third time in six games, the Dodgers were held to three or fewer runs and six or fewer hits, losing each game. Over the first two games of the current series, OKC has been outscored, 18-6, and outhit, 23-11. On Friday, the Dodgers went 1-for-11 with runners on base, and the 10-run margin of defeat tied the team's largest of the season.

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux went 0-for-4, snapping his 50-game on-base streak. He had reached base safely in each of his first 37 games with Oklahoma City in addition to his final 13 games with Double-A Tulsa.

Round Rock starting pitcher Ryan Hartman (6-5) earned his first win since May 11 after holding the Dodgers to two runs and five hits over six innings. The lefty finished with one walk and six strikeouts.

Dodgers pitcher Logan Bawcom was done in by the rough start and took the loss. Over five innings, Bawcom (1-2) allowed six runs and eight hits, including three homers, with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers are now 1-5 at Dell Diamond this season and look to change their fortunes in Round Rock at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

