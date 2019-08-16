Chihuahuas Unveil GECU Bark at the Park Jerseys

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO, Texas - Grab the leash and your furry friend! Time to bring your canine pal to the ballpark for the final GECU Bark at the Park of the season on Friday, August 23, 2019. First pitch versus the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) is slated for 7:05 p.m. The first 300 pups through the gate will receive a dog cap.

The Chihuahuas also announce the design of GECU Bark at the Park specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation. The white jerseys feature a brown leather bag carrying a Chihuahua on the right side of the jersey.

The Chihuahuas have partnered with Text to Engage, a local mobile phone auction company for the 2019 season. The mobile auctions for the GECU Bark at the Park jersey auction will begin at 6 p.m. when gates open and will conclude on the final out of the seventh inning.

Auction winners who are in the ballpark will be escorted on to the field postgame to receive the game-worn jersey from the respective player/coach (if available and not guaranteed). Payment is due prior to the end of the game to be eligible to receive the jersey.

All patrons who enter with their furry companion must show proof of the following current vaccinations: Rabies, DHLP, Parvo and Bordatella. No dogs will be allowed entry without proof of current dog vaccinations. A complete list of rules are below or can be found at epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas will provide water and a relief area for all dogs. The Chihuahuas reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog and/or ask any dog and its owner to leave. Care and control of the pet while at Southwest University Park is the sole responsibility of the dog owner.

Fans and their canine friends are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to receive a savings over day of game prices. Fans can buy tickets at EPChihuahuas.com or in person at the Durango or Santa Fe Box Offices. The box offices are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on non-gamedays and are open 10 a.m. through the end of the game on gamedays.

PLEASE ADVISE THE FOLLOWING RULES :

1. ALL entry and exit will be through the Missouri St. Gate.

2. Owners must be 18 years of age or older.

3. One dog per seat holder.

4. Owners will be required to have their canine friends on a leash at all times.

5. Owners must sign a waiver upon entry.

6. Owners must show proof of the following vaccinations: Rabies, DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza), Parvo and Bordatella.

7. Owners will be allowed one reentry for pet relief.

8. NO pets will be allowed in the following areas:

a. Club Level Suites

b. Press Level Suites

c. Big Dog House

d. Santa Fe Pavilion

e. Lawn Seating

f. Restrooms

g. Team Shop

h. Standing Room Only

