Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (54-66) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (52-70)

Game #121: Nashville Sounds (54-66) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (52-70)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (7-8, 4.72) vs. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (3-8, 7.36)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Woodstock Weekend - Celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary at First Tennessee Park with in-game music entertainment by The Stolen Faces, summer festival vibes and the Sounds sporting specialty Woodstock jerseys. Fans can purchase the Woodstock Bundle that includes a General Admission ticket, Frito-Lay Munchies and brownie combo platter, and one frozen specialty drink (offered only at The Band Box) for $30. The Woodstock Bundle is available by advance sale and online only.

From the Notes

Hernandez vs. Nashville: Arnaldo pitched against Nashville on July 5 and earned the win in a 9-2 Omaha victory. He threw 5.1 shutout innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4 batters. Active Sounds hitters performed as such against Hernandez: Matt Davidson, 0-3, K; Scott Heineman, 2-2, 3B, BB; Andy Ibáñez, 1-3, K; Christian Lopes, 1-2, BB; Eli White, 0-3, K; Patrick Wisdom, 0-2, K.

Another Record for Dillard: Today's start will be starting pitcher Tim Dillard's 239th game he's pitched with Nashville, setting the franchise record. He will pass Joey Viera, who played in 238 games from 1990-92, 1994-95. It will also be Dillard's 65th career start, moving him into 3rd all-time in franchise history. He passed Chase Wright, who pitched from 2009-2011.

Flirting with the No-No: Yesterday's starter Joe Palumbo didn't allow a hit in 6.0 innings, walking 2 batters and struck out 7. Omaha made their first hit in the top of the 7th inning, but were able to muster just 2 hits all game. That tied a season-low for hits allowed by the Sounds, matching June 12 versus Las Vegas. Palumbo earned his third win of the season and the Sounds are 5-1 when he starts.

White Does Extra: Shortstop/Centerfielder Eli White went 2-for-3 with a double and his 14th home run of the season in Thursday night's win. White has hit well in 12 games in August, batting .415 (17-for-41) with 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

7-of-8 for the Sounds: The Sounds have won 7-of-8 games, owning the best record in the PCL since August 7. Nashville is hitting .295 (85-for-288) in the span and is tied with El Paso for the most home runs (18) in the 8 games. Sounds' pitching also ranks 1st in strikeouts (83) and 3rd in ERA (3.66).

Three Cheers for Guzmán: First baseman Ronald Guzmán led all Sounds hitters with three hits in Thursday night's win. It's the second time this season Guzmán recorded three hits this year, dating back to last week on August 7 at Fresno. Since his first three-hit game, Guzmán has hit safely in six-of-seven games and four multi-hit games. He is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 7 RBI.

