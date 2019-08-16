Redbirds Cruise to Victory

August 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





MEMPHIS, TN - A Rangel Ravelo two-RBI single broke the scoring seal in the third inning and the Memphis Redbirds (57-66) never relinquished control as they handed the Iowa Cubs (66-57) an 8-2 loss, Friday at AutoZone Park.

With a lead in hand, Edmundo Sosa enabled another Redbird scoring driving with a leadoff single in the fifth. After Ravelo walked to put two on, Andrew Knizner homered to put Memphis ahead 5-0. The Redbirds batted around in the inning as three more singles plated the fourth run of the frame.

Tyson Miller (L, 2-3) was chased after 4.1 innings with two runners on. One inherited runner scored off Dakota Mekkes to tag Miller with six earned runs. The righty allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out three.

Memphis extended its lead to 8-0 with two unearned runs in the sixth inning after a key throwing error impacted the frame for Mekkes. The righty gave the I-Cubs 1.2 innings of work without allowing an earned run.

Iowa avoided the shutout with a two-spot in the seventh inning. A leadoff single from Johnny Field was converted into a run on a Jim Adduci groundout. Trent Giambrone later scored on a wild pitch after a walk to sum up the night's offense.

Jake Woodford (W, 8-7) captured the victory after holding the I-Cubs to one hit through 6.0 frames. Memphis out-hit the I-Cubs 12-4 in the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Rehabbing Ben Zobrist pinch-hit in the sixth and remained in the game at second base. He went 1-for-1 with a walk.

- Zack Short matched a career high with three walks.

- Trent Giambrone logged Iowa's only two-hit game, going 2-for-3 with one walk.

- James Norwood and Alex Wilson both spun scoreless frames with two strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Iowa sends RHP Matt Swarmer to the hill for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at AutoZone Park Saturday. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.