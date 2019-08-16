Game Notes vs. Sacramento

August 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





A big win a night ago put the Aces six games back of the division with seven games remaining against the River Cats this season. Matt Koch with toe the rubber tonight as Reno will look to cut the deficit to five. The righty from Louisville enters the contest with a 4-7 record and 6.48 ERA over 17 appearances and 79.2 innings pitched. However, since July 6 he's been one of the league's best pitchers. He's been quality four times with a 3-2 record and 3.58 ERA in seven appearances. His .215 batting average against the best in the PCL during the span and his 1.12 WHIP is good for fourth. Sacramento will counter with Carlos Torres. The righty has pitched for four different Triple-A teams this season (El Paso, Toledo, Rochester, and Sacramento) compiling a 5-2 record and 2.63 ERA over 51.1 innings.

Notes:

Multi-Vargy: Ildemaro Vargas played in his 25th game of 2019 for Reno Thursday night. The switch-hitter has recorded a hit in 21 of 25 Triple-A games this season and had multiple hits in 14 games. Overall, he's batting .404 with the Aces with two home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs scored and getting on-base at a .456 mark.

T.G.I.F: Reno is hitting a combined .293 in 19 games played this season on Fridays. They have hit 27 home runs and recorded 120 RBIs. Their 130 runs scored are the most runs of any single day for of the week for the Aces except for Saturday (132). The Aces have the most runs (130), hits (201), and doubles (56) in the Pacific Coast League this season on Fridays.

Rubber Arm: Joey Krehbiel appeared in his 45th game last night for the Aces which leads the team. The righty led the club in 2018 with 48 appearances. This season, he's averaging a strikeout per inning with 58 over 58.0 innings pitched. Marc Rzepczynski is second on the squad with 41 games pitched. The most games an Aces pitcher has ever appeared in during one season is 56. Joe Paterson and Kevin Munson both did it in 2014, and Sam Demel accomplished the feat in 2012.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 16, 2019

