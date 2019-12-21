Wolves Top Stars in 2-1 Heartbreaker

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the Chicago Wolves by a 2-1 final on Saturday night. The Central Division rivals swapped chances back and forth throughout the game, but Chicago broke through in the final minutes to stun Texas.

Joel L'Esperance opened scoring with his 13th goal of the season with a power play goal. Anthony Louis found L'Esperance wide-open at the right point. The forward fired a shot at Oscar Dansk and beat the goaltender on the blocker side to put Texas ahead 1-0, a lead that lasted into the second period.

Chicago leveled the score in the second period as Keegan Kolesar carried the puck into the zone before putting it onto the tape of Brandon Pirri, who was driving the net. Pirri then put a wrist shot past Jake Oettinger for his fourth goal in three games. Texas battled hard in the final minutes of the period and saw a flurry of chances, including a shot off the sick of Tye Felhaber that rattled the post. However, the Stars couldn't beat Dansk in the middle frame. Relentless offensive pressure gave the Stars an opportunity for 30 shots through the first two periods and 42 overall in the game, but Dansk finished his night with a career-high 41 saves to earn the win.

The foes battled for the game-winner throughout the third and Chicago capitalized on a turnover to strike in the final moments. Pirri fired a shot toward the net from the top of the right circle to open the opportunity. The attempt rebounded off Oettinger's pad and Gage Quinney got ahold of the rebound and tucked in the game-winning goal. Texas added an extra attacker in the final seconds of the contest, but could not spark a late comeback.

Texas' lone goal came on the man advantage as the team went 1-for-2 on the night. Additionally, the Stars held the Wolves without a power play goal on their only chance. Oettinger's outing was spoiled in the final moments after making 25 saves while Dansk fueled the Wolves victory with his personal-best night.

Texas will once again meet the Wolves tomorrow morning for the final game before the holiday break. Puck drop at Allstate Arena is 3 p.m. in the third meeting between the Stars and Wolves this year.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Oscar Dansk (CHI)

2. Gage Quinney (CHI)

3. Brandon Pirri (CHI)

