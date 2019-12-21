Condors Drop Opener in Colorado
December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-12-4; 24pts) dropped the weekend opener to the Colorado Eagles (14-10-3; 31pts), 4-1, on Saturday. C Colby Cave scored for the third straight game.
FIRST PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (6th) off a backdoor pass; Assists: Condra, Tynan; Time of goal: 4:34; COL leads, 1-0
EAGLES GOAL: C TJ Tynan (3rd) shot from the right wing circle; Assist: Connauton; Time of goal; 9:51; COL leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 10
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (5th) on a wraparound; Assists: Esposito, Day; Time of goal: 10:32; COL leads, 2-1
EAGLES GOAL: RW Colin Campbell (5th) wrist shot off a deflection; Assists: Bowers, Greer; Time of goal: 18:13; COL leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 10, COL - 11
THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (5th) off a rebound; Assists: MacDonald, Megna; Time of goal: 18:09; COL leads, 4-1
SHOTS: BAK- 12, COL - 13
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Tynan (COL) 2. Werner (COL) 3. Campbell (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; COL - 0/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 38; COL - 34
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-2-1; 30/34); COL - Werner - (10-5-0; 37/38)
D Logan Day has assists in three straight games
C Colby Cave has goals in three straight games
The Condors wrap the weekend Sunday at 2 p.m. PT in Colorado
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules
