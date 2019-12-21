Condors Drop Opener in Colorado

December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (10-12-4; 24pts) dropped the weekend opener to the Colorado Eagles (14-10-3; 31pts), 4-1, on Saturday. C Colby Cave scored for the third straight game.

FIRST PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (6th) off a backdoor pass; Assists: Condra, Tynan; Time of goal: 4:34; COL leads, 1-0

EAGLES GOAL: C TJ Tynan (3rd) shot from the right wing circle; Assist: Connauton; Time of goal; 9:51; COL leads, 2-0

SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 10

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (5th) on a wraparound; Assists: Esposito, Day; Time of goal: 10:32; COL leads, 2-1

EAGLES GOAL: RW Colin Campbell (5th) wrist shot off a deflection; Assists: Bowers, Greer; Time of goal: 18:13; COL leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 10, COL - 11

THIRD PERIOD

EAGLES GOAL: LW AJ Greer (5th) off a rebound; Assists: MacDonald, Megna; Time of goal: 18:09; COL leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 12, COL - 13

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Tynan (COL) 2. Werner (COL) 3. Campbell (COL)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; COL - 0/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 38; COL - 34

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-2-1; 30/34); COL - Werner - (10-5-0; 37/38)

D Logan Day has assists in three straight games

C Colby Cave has goals in three straight games

The Condors wrap the weekend Sunday at 2 p.m. PT in Colorado

Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Jake Kulevich, Miles Koules

FOUR LOWER VOUCHERS + SCARF + $10 TO DICK'S = HOLIDAY PACK!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.