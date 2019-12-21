Moose Top Rampage on Griffith Hat Trick

WINNIPEG, MB - Seth Griffith tallied his second hat trick of the season and goaltender Mikhail Berdin made 44 saves as the Manitoba Moose (15-17-0) held on for a 6-4 win over the San Antonio Rampage (10-13-8) on Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.

Trailing 4-0 heading into the third period, the Rampage scored four goals and pulled to within a two-goal deficit with 5:30 remaining. CJ Suess' insurance goal eventually became the game-winner for the Moose.

The Rampage got on the board at 9:14 of the third period when Jordan Nolan powered the puck behind the net against Manitoba defenseman Jimmy Oligny and slid a pass in front for Ryan Olsen. Olsen's one-timer beat Berdin on San Antonio's 33rd shot of the game, Olsen's fourth goal of the season making it 4-1 Manitoba.

Just 1:27 after Olsen's goal, Suess restored the four-goal lead for Manitoba. Andrei Chibisov carried the puck behind the Rampage net and slid a backhand feed to the low slot for a Suess one-timer that beat Rampage goaltender Ville Husso. Suess' ninth goal of the season extended his goal-scoring streak to four games and made it 5-1 Moose.

Chibisov finished the game with three assists.

Nolan would beat Berdin with a one-timer from the right circle just 1:10 after the Suess goal, his fourth of the season. At 14:31 the Rampage struck again, when Nolan Stevens redirected a Klim Kostin pass through Berdin for his third goal of the season to make it 5-3.

Griffith completed the hat trick at 18:10 with a shot from the neutral zone, his 15th goal of the season. It's the second hat trick surrendered by the Rampage in three games.

Only 19 seconds after Griffith's goal, Tanner Kaspick made it 6-4 with his fourth goal of the season off a left-wing wrist shot. San Antonio would not score again.

The Moose jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period. Cole Maier beat Husso off the rush with a wrist shot from the slot at 3:24 of the first, his fourth goal of the season and third against San Antonio this year. At 3:56, Skyler McKenzie scored off a Rampage turnover to make it 2-0 with his sixth goal of the year.

Griffith scored his first of the game at 12:19 of the first, burying a rebound in the slot. At 18:06 he scored again on the power play, beating Husso with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to make it 4-0 Moose.

The Rampage killed off five of six Manitoba power plays, including a 5-on-3. They have killed off 27 of 29 penalties over the last seven games, and 11 of 12 two-man advantages this season.

The four goals for the Rampage in the third period were their most in a period this season. They fell to 0-6-1 in their last seven games and 0-6-0 in their last six road games.

San Antonio is 0-13-1 in its last 14 visits to Winnipeg dating back to their last win on Feb. 11, 2011. With their victory Saturday, the Moose moved two points in front of the Rampage in the Central Division standings.

The Rampage and Moose square off again on Sunday afternoon for the final game before the three-day Christmas break. Puck-drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Bell MTS Place, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (4); Nolan (4); Stevens (3); Kaspick (4)

Ville Husso: 21 saves on 26 shots

Power Play: 0-for-6

Penalty Kill: 5-for-6

THREE STARS:

1) Seth Griffith - MB

2) Andrei Chibisov - MB

3) CJ Suess - MB

