Fasching Records Hat Trick As Roadrunners Extend Franchise Record Winning Streak To Seven

December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Guided by the first hat trick of Hudson Fasching's pro career, the Roadrunners used extended their franchise record winning streak to seven games with their seventh straight win on home ice, 6-3 over Ontario.

After the Reign opened the scoring in the first period, Kevin Hancock answered for Tucson with his second of the season before the frame concluded.

The difference in the contest was the evening's second period, where the Roadrunners beat Cal Petersen three times. Beginning with a patient Robbie Russo setting up a tap-in for Lane Pederson, Hudson Fasching and Russo then followed suit with power play goals to widen the margin.

In the third, Fasching would get his second and third of the night, recording the eighth hat trick in Roadrunners team history.

Backstopping the Roadrunners to another win was first-year netminder Ivan Prosvetov. Tested often once again, the marvelous Russian stopped 37 of 40 shots faced.

With the win, the Roadrunners maintain their top spot in the American Hockey League at 22-5 with an .815 winning percentage.

THEY SAID IT

"We've got good leadership here. We can plug guys in with any different variation of players. There's very talented players who aren't in our lineup right now but we have a bunch of guys that know their roles."

Defenseman Robbie Russo sharing his thoughts when asked how the team has handled the consistent flow of transactions that have impacted his club's roster over the past ten days.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

With Adin Hill now up in Glendale for the next chunk of time, Ivan Prosvetov will now captain the ship of Tucson's net by himself for the first time in his pro career.

8-1 in his first nine starts at this level, 12-2 combined when you factor in his 4-1 run in Rapid City, Ivan has been simply spectacular in many ways this year.

