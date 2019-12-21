San Jose Gets Better of Gulls, 4-2

December 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego fell 4-2 to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Blake Pietila scored on the power play at 13:17 to mark his fifth goal of the season. Ryan Johnston recorded his second point of the season with the primary assist, while Brendan Guhle picked up his sixth point his last seven games (1-5=6).

Jack Kopacka netted his fourth goal at 19:58 of the third period, a power-play goal. Chris Wideman picked up the lone assists, his 10th helper of 2019-20.

Tonight marked the 300th career AHL appearance for Chase De Leo and the 100th career game for Alex Dostie.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 33 shots in the setback.

The Gulls will conclude the three-game homestand tomorrow vs. the Stockton Heat (7 p.m., TV: FOX 5 San Diego).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jani Hakanpaa

On third period

It's a tough one to swallow for sure. Feels like we were in it the whole game and we were battling out there. We were sticking together and then a few unlucky bounces. It's unfortunate.

On Anthony Stolarz

When I've seen him play, he's been unreal for us. It really helps us out as defensemen to have a guy like that back in the net who you know is going to make some unreal saves. We have to help him out a little bit more and go from there.

On facing Stockton Heat tomorrow

We have to protect the middle of the ice better, make sure we have good sticks and good body position on those guys. If some pucks get through, then we just clean them out of there. We got to keep working on those sticks to make sure we don't get pucks coming through us to the middle.

On moving forward

We have to take the good things out of it. Some things we have to be better at. We have to regroup to get our energy back high. Then just jump in tomorrow, it's going to be our last game before the break, so everyone is going to be excited and we want to finish on a good note. I think the boys are going to be buzzing tomorrow.

Blake Pietila

On San Jose's third-period comeback

I thought we were alright tonight. We had a couple breakdowns that caused us a couple goals. Those goals came at key moments in the period. If we cleaned up those breakdowns, maybe it would be a different story.

On the power play scoring two goals

A big part of the game is special teams and being able to kill penalties, and score when you get the opportunities that you get. It's certainly nice and hopefully we get that going in the right direction.

On moving forward

We have no choice. It's a quick turnaround and the last game before the break. We have to forget about this one and get after a good start tomorrow and hopefully we can go into the break feeling good about ourselves.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the third period

I think our goaltending was really strong through two periods. There's a lot of little areas that we talk about and when teams get down a goal, they're going to push hard. It's how you react, and unfortunately there's areas where we continue to talk about that tend to bite us in the rear. We need to keep addressing those things and keep harping on those areas. When we play good defense, we always get good results and we didn't do that in the third period.

On the first two periods

(Patrick) Sieloff was playing up front, and I think he was a real presence out there. I think our defense managed the game well, but that didn't follow through for 60 minutes, so we need a more complete game.

On the power play scoring two goals

Even the one at the end, they get a couple and it makes a difference. There's always times and moments during the game. We had a 5-on-3 and didn't get one there, but I liked our response to keep pushing and get one at the end. Hopefully that will jump start that area of the game for us.

On turning the page and facing Stockton tomorrow

We don't have any choice. You've got a game coming up and sometimes that's the best medicine after a tough loss is to get right back at it. We have a good team coming in and we have to be ready for them.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.